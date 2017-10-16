Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GF Securities posts Sept net profit of 465.1 mln yuan

Oct 16 (Reuters) - GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ>1776.HK:Says Sept net profit at 465.1 million yuan ($70.59 million).

GF Securities has not studied possibility to spin off Hong Kong business for listing

Oct 12 (Reuters) - GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ>1776.HK:Says it has not studied the possibilities to spin off its Hong Kong business for listing, clarifying media reports.Says it promises not to make such listing plan for at least three months.

GF Securities issues 2017 3rd series non-public corporate bonds worth 3 bln yuan

Oct 10 (Reuters) - GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ> ::* Says it completed issuance of 2017 3rd series non-public corporate bonds worth 3 billion yuan .

GF Securities issues 2017 short-term corporate bonds worth 2.9 bln yuan

Aug 4 (Reuters) - GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ>:* Says it issued 2017 short-term corporate bonds worth 2.9 billion yuan, with a term of 240 days, coupon rate of 4.7 percent .

GF Securities posts Sept net profit of 495.1 mln yuan

GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ><1776.HK> :Says Sept net profit at 495.1 million yuan ($74.24 million).

GF Securities issues 2016 7th tranche securities company subordinated bonds of 4 bln yuan

GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ> : Says it completed issuing 2016 seventh tranche securities company subordinated bonds of 4 billion yuan on Sept. 12 .Says the bonds with a term of three years and coupon rate is 3.50 percent.

GF Securities' August net profit at 521.3 mln yuan

GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ><1776.HK> :Says August net profit at 521.3 million yuan ($78.05 million).

GF Securities issues 2016 6th tranche securities company subordinated bonds of 4 bln yuan

GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ> : Says it completed issuing 2016 sixth tranche securities company subordinated bonds of 4 billion yuan on Aug. 29 .Says the bonds with a term of three years and coupon rate is 3.30 percent.

GF Securities' H1 net profit down 52.05 pct

GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ><1776.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 52.05 percent y/y.

GF Securities issues 2016 5th tranche securities company subordinated bonds of 5 bln yuan

GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ> : Says it completed issuing 2016 fifth tranche securities company subordinated bonds of 5 billion yuan on Aug. 17 .Says the bonds with a term of two years and coupon rate is 3.03 percent.