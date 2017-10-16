Edition:
GF Securities Co Ltd (1776.HK)

1776.HK on Hong Kong Stock

17.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.20 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
HK$17.20
Open
HK$17.02
Day's High
HK$17.28
Day's Low
HK$16.80
Volume
5,266,685
Avg. Vol
4,384,598
52-wk High
HK$18.56
52-wk Low
HK$15.34

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GF Securities posts Sept net profit of 465.1 mln yuan
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ>1776.HK:Says Sept net profit at 465.1 million yuan ($70.59 million).  Full Article

GF Securities has not studied possibility to spin off Hong Kong business for listing
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ>1776.HK:Says it has not studied the possibilities to spin off its Hong Kong business for listing, clarifying media reports.Says it promises not to make such listing plan for at least three months.  Full Article

GF Securities issues 2017 3rd series non-public corporate bonds worth 3 bln yuan
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ> ::* Says it completed issuance of 2017 3rd series non-public corporate bonds worth 3 billion yuan .  Full Article

GF Securities issues 2017 short-term corporate bonds worth 2.9 bln yuan
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ>:* Says it issued 2017 short-term corporate bonds worth 2.9 billion yuan, with a term of 240 days, coupon rate of 4.7 percent .  Full Article

GF Securities posts Sept net profit of 495.1 mln yuan
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ><1776.HK> :Says Sept net profit at 495.1 million yuan ($74.24 million).  Full Article

GF Securities issues 2016 7th tranche securities company subordinated bonds of 4 bln yuan
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ> : Says it completed issuing 2016 seventh tranche securities company subordinated bonds of 4 billion yuan on Sept. 12 .Says the bonds with a term of three years and coupon rate is 3.50 percent.  Full Article

GF Securities' August net profit at 521.3 mln yuan
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ><1776.HK> :Says August net profit at 521.3 million yuan ($78.05 million).  Full Article

GF Securities issues 2016 6th tranche securities company subordinated bonds of 4 bln yuan
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ> : Says it completed issuing 2016 sixth tranche securities company subordinated bonds of 4 billion yuan on Aug. 29 .Says the bonds with a term of three years and coupon rate is 3.30 percent.  Full Article

GF Securities' H1 net profit down 52.05 pct
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ><1776.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 52.05 percent y/y.  Full Article

GF Securities issues 2016 5th tranche securities company subordinated bonds of 5 bln yuan
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

GF Securities Co Ltd <000776.SZ> : Says it completed issuing 2016 fifth tranche securities company subordinated bonds of 5 billion yuan on Aug. 17 .Says the bonds with a term of two years and coupon rate is 3.03 percent.  Full Article

