Fantasia posts group sales of RMB849 mln in Aug<1777.HK>

Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd <1777.HK>: Unaudited operating figures for the month ended 31 August 2016 <1777.HK> . For the month ended 31 August, sales of the company and its subsidiaries was approximately RMB849 million .

Fantasia Holdings Group Co enters investment agreement<1777.HK><1778.HK>

Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd <1777.HK>: Says Wuhu Gopher, Fantasia China, Shenzhen Colour Life Home E&E, and Shenzhen Jiaxin entered into the investment agreement . Says agreement with the estimated capital contribution of RMB980 million . Says agreement in relation to the formation of the fund for a period of 2 years . Says Fantasia is interested in approximately 72.06% of the issued shares of Colour Life .

Fantasia Holdings updates on issuance of additional senior notes due 2019<1777.HK>

Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd <1777.HK>: Issuance of additional cny1,000,000,000 9.5% senior notes due 2019 (to be consolidated and form a single series with the cny600,000,000 9.5% senior notes due 2019 issued on 4 may 2016) <1777.HK> . Estimated net proceeds will amount to approximately cny1,001.8 million . Says intends to use the net proceeds to refinance certain of its existing indebtedness . Co and the subsidiary guarantors enters into purchase agreement . Purchase agreement with China Merchants Securities (hk), Bofa Merrill Lynch And Guotai Junan International in connection with additional notes issue .

Fantasia Holdings says group's HY profit for the period was about RMB331 mln<1777.HK>

Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd <1777.HK>: For HY group's profit for the period was approximately RMB331 million vs RMB279 million . Group's HY revenue for the period was approximately RMB5.36 billion increased by 47.7% . HY group's contracted sales increased by approximately 18.9% to approximately RMB4.81 billion from approximately RMB4.05 billion . Resolved that no interim dividend be paid for the period .

Fantasia Holdings Group Co says July sales of co RMB2.89 billion<1777.HK>

Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd <1777.HK>: Unaudited operating figures for the month ended 31 July 2016 <1777.HK> . For the month ended 31 July 2016, the sales of the company and its subsidiaries was approximately RMB2.89 billion .

Fantasia Holdings updates on investment in Shenzhen Xingfu Wanxiang Investment Partnership Co.<1777.HK><3699.HK>

Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd <1777.HK>: Partnership & qianhai jianian will acquire from wanda commercial 99% and 1% equity interests in wanda property management co . Partnership and qianhai jianian have entered into an agreement with Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. ltd .

Fantasia announces operating figures for month ended 30 June 2016<1777.HK>

Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd <1777.HK>: Unaudited operating figures for the month ended 30 June 2016 . For the month ended 30 June 2016, sales of the company and its subsidiaries was approximately RMB946 million .

Fantasia says Shenzhen Fantasia and Qianhai Jianian entered partnership agreement<1777.HK>

Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd <1777.HK>: Discloseable transaction formation of limited partnership and deemed disposal of a subsidiary . Total capital commitment of the partnership is RMB1.67 billion . Subject to final audit, the group is expected to realize a gain on disposal of approximately RMB261 million . Partnership has an initial term of 2.5 years and may be extended upon expiry of the initial term. .Fantasia holdings group co -units Shenzhen Fantasia and qianhai jianian and partners entered into the partnership agreement to establish the partnership.

Fantasia Holdings updates unaudited operating figures for month ended 31 May 2016<1777.HK>

Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd <1777.HK>: Unaudited operating figures for the month ended 31 May 2016 <1777.HK> . Says for the month ended 31 May 2016, the sales of the group was approximately RMB909 million .

Fantasia Holdings announces sale and purchase agreement<1777.HK>

Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd <1777.HK>: Discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of the sale shares <1777.HK> . On 18 may 2016 purchaser, seller, purchaser guarantor and seller guarantor entered into sale and purchase agreement . Says the total transfer price for the acquisition shall be USD67.1 million .