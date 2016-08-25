Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd <1777.HK>: Says Wuhu Gopher, Fantasia China, Shenzhen Colour Life Home E&E, and Shenzhen Jiaxin entered into the investment agreement . Says agreement with the estimated capital contribution of RMB980 million . Says agreement in relation to the formation of the fund for a period of 2 years . Says Fantasia is interested in approximately 72.06% of the issued shares of Colour Life .