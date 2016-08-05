Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Singapore's GIC increases stake in CRCC High-Tech Equipment

CRCC High-tech Equipment Corp Ltd <1786.HK> : Singapore's GIC Private Ltd acquires 325,000 shares of CRCC High-Tech Equipment <1786.HK> at an average price per share of HK$3.98 - HKEx filing .GIC's stake in CRCC High-Tech Equipment increases to 10.05 percent from 9.99 percent after transaction - HKEx filing.

Temasek unit acquires shares of CRCC High-tech Equipment - HKEx filing

CRCC High-tech Equipment Corp Ltd <1786.HK> : Singapore's Temasek unit Fullerton acquires 610,000 shares of CRCC High-tech equipment at an average price of HK$3.878 a share - HKEx filing .Singapore's Temasek unit Fullerton owns 8.10 percent stake of CRCC High-tech equipment after transaction - HKEx filing.

Singapore's GIC unloads shares of CRCC High-tech Equipment

CRCC High-tech Equipment Corp <1786.HK> : Singapore's GIC Private Ltd unloads 4.195 million shares in CRCC High-tech Equipment Corp <1786.HK> at an average price of HK$3.420 apiece - HKEx filing .Singapore's GIC Private Ltd stake in CRCC High-tech Equipment Corp at 9.62 percent after transaction, from 10.41 percent previously - HKEx filing.

CRCC High-tech Equipment Corp Ltd <1786.HK> : Singapore's GIC Private Ltd unloads 208,000 shares in CRCC Hihg-tech Equipment at HK$4.27 apiece - HKEx filing .Singapore's GIC Private Ltd stake in CRCC High-tech equipment corp at 10.97 percent after transaction, from 11.01 percent previously - HKEx filing.