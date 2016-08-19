Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd (1788.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Guotai Junan International says HY net profit HK$536.7 million<1788.HK>
Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd <1788.HK>: HY profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the company HK$536.7 million versus HK$ 600.5 million . Has proposed an interim dividend of HK$0.03 per ordinary share . Says HY revenue HK$1.21 billion, down 0.4% . "the investment market in Hong Kong will be volatile and full of difficulties in the second half of 2016" . Full Article
Guotai JunAn International Holdings Ltd - Missing Guotai chairman returns after 'assisting' officials in stock probe - South China Morning Post
Guotai JunAn International Holdings Ltd:The missing chief executive of Guotai Junan International who disappeared last month in mysterious circumstances has returned to work after "assisting" authorities in an investigation, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange yesterday. - SOUTHC.Yim Fung, 52, chairman and chief executive officer of the Hong Kong-based firm, "had been assisting in certain investigations carried out by mainland authorities [in his personal capacity]when he was unable to be reached", the statement said, referring to his disappearance last month. - SOUTHC.Neither Yim himself nor the company was the subject of the investigation, the company said, without elaborating on the details of the probe. - SOUTHC.The mysterious nature of Yim's disappearance coincides with a period in which the central government is focusing an investigation on the financial sector as part of its anti-corruption crackdown - SOUTHC.Two sources said the investigations that Yim assisted in were targeted at Yao Gang, vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, - SOUTHC.but it wasn't known whether the Communist Party's anti-graft body was trying to uncover evidence about Yao's role in the market rout in mid-June or whether it may be related to another matter. - SOUTHC. Full Article
BRIEF-Guotai Junan International, unit and lenders enter facility agreement for loan of up to HK$8 billion
* Facility agreement for loan of up to an aggregate principal amount of HK$8 billion entered into among lenders, unit of co & co