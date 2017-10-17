Edition:
China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd (1798.HK)

1798.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.13HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.04 (+3.67%)
Prev Close
HK$1.09
Open
HK$1.10
Day's High
HK$1.13
Day's Low
HK$1.07
Volume
3,610,170
Avg. Vol
2,392,161
52-wk High
HK$1.14
52-wk Low
HK$0.68

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Datang Corp Renewable Power posts ‍Q3 power generation of co & its units of 3.1 mln MWH
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd <1798.HK>:‍Q3 power generation of company and its units amounted to 3.1 million MWH, up 38.50 percent ​.  Full Article

China Datang Corp Renewable Power says HY net profit RMB211.8MLN<1798.HK>
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd <1798.HK>: For the six months ended 30 June 2016, revenue amounted to RMB2.98 billion representing an increase of 2.31% . Says did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit RMB211.8MLN versus RMB211.5MLN .  Full Article

China Datang Corp Renewable Power announces Q2 power generation data<1798.HK>
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd <1798.HK>: Power generation of group for the second quarter of 2016 on consolidated basis amounted to 3.3 million mwh .  Full Article

