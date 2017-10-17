Oct 17 (Reuters) - China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd <1798.HK>:‍Q3 power generation of company and its units amounted to 3.1 million MWH, up 38.50 percent ​.

China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd <1798.HK>: For the six months ended 30 June 2016, revenue amounted to RMB2.98 billion representing an increase of 2.31% . Says did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit RMB211.8MLN versus RMB211.5MLN .