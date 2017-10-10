Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Communications Construction's unit to invest in buyout fund worth 12 bln yuan with partners

Oct 10 (Reuters) - China Communications Construction Co Ltd <601800.SS>1800.HK:Says unit plans to invest up to 4.8 billion yuan ($729.15 million) to set up buyout fund worth 12.0 billion yuan with partners.

China Communications Construction issues 3 bln yuan 2017 1st tranche super short-term debentures

China Communications Construction Co Ltd <601800.SS> :Says it issues 2017 first tranche super short-term debentures worth 3 billion yuan, with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 3.75 percent.

China Communications Construction to pay second tranche preferred stock dividends on Oct. 17

China Communications Construction Co Ltd <601800.SS>: Says it to pay a cash dividend of 4.7 yuan (before tax) for every preferred shares to shareholders of record on Oct. 14, as second tranche preferred stock dividends .The company's preferred shares will be traded ex-dividend on Oct. 14 and the dividend will be paid on Oct. 17.

China Communications Construction plans funds, highway project

China Communications Construction Co Ltd <601800.SS><1800.HK> : Says unit plans to invest about 500 million yuan ($74.89 million) in private equity investment fund worth 150 billion yuan . Says unit plans to set up investment fund worth up to 600 million yuan .Says unit plans highway project with total investment at 47 billion yuan in Hebei province with partners.

China Communications Construction Co says HY revenue RMB 182.31 bln, up 3.7 pct<1800.HK><601800.SS>

China Communications Construction Co Ltd <601800.SS>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Profit attributable to owners of for six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to RMB7.258 billion, increase 6.5 percent . HY revenue amounted to RMB 182.31 billion, representing an increase of 3.7% . No interim dividend for six months ended 30 June 2016 was declared by the board of directors .

China Communications Construction signs project contracting framework agreement with CCCG<1800.HK><601800.SS>

China Communications Construction Co Ltd <601800.SS>: Announcement - continuing connected transactions <1800.HK> . Company and CCCG entered into the project contracting framework agreement on 10 August 2016 . Group agreed to provide project contracting service to cccg group. . "CCCG" - China Communications Construction Group (Limited) .

China Communications Construction issues 3 bln yuan worth of commercial paper

China Communications Construction Company Limited <601800.SS>: Says it issues second tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 3 billion yuan . Says the bills with a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 2.61 percent .Says the maturity date of May 5, 2017.

China Communications Construction to pay 2015 div on June 29

China Communications Construction <601800.SS> Co Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.9037 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 29 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 30 and the dividend will be paid on June 30.

China Communications Construction to invest 3 bln yuan into equity investment fund

China Communications Construction <601800.SS> Co Ltd: Says it will invest no more than 3 billion yuan into Qingdao-based equity investment fund .Scale of fund is 5 billion yuan.

China Communications Construction issues 3 bln yuan financing bills

China Communications Construction Company Limited <601800.SS> : Says it issues first tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 3 billion yuan . Says each bill is with a price of 100 yuan . Says the bills with a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 2.99 percent .Says the maturity date of Feb. 12, 2017.