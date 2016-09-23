Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Taisei to retire 24,516,000 treasury shares

Taisei Corp <1801.T>: Says it to retire 24,516,000 shares (2.09 percent stake) of its common stock on Sep. 30 .Says the total shares outstanding will be 1,146,752,860 shares after the retirement.

Taisei buys back 24.5 mln shares for 20 bln yen

Taisei Corp <1801.T>: Says it completed repurchase of 24.5 million shares for 20.00 billion yen in total .Says previous plan disclosed on May 13.

Nishimatsu Construction says cancellation of construction contract

Nishimatsu Construction Co Ltd <1820.T>:Says its consortium COJAAL (including the co, Kajima Corp <1812.T>, Taisei Corp <1801.T>, Hazama Ando Corp <1719.T> and another Japan-based co) reached settlement with orderer including to cancle highway construction contract in Algeria.

Nippon Steel Kowa, Taisei form company to get assets of hotel Okura Tokyo's main building

Taisei Corp <1801.T> :Nippon Steel kowa, Taisei form special purpose company to receive hotel assets of hotel Okura Tokyo's main building.

Taisei to repurchase shares at up to 20 bln yen

Taisei Corp <1801.T>: Says it to repurchase up to 30 million shares, representing a 2.56 pct stake . Says share repurchase up to 20 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from May 16 to Sep. 30.

TAISEI amends consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

TAISEI CORP:Says the company amended the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ended March 2016.Revenue forecast revised to 1,545,000 million yen from 1,550,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast revised to 117,400 million yen from 84,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast revised to 117,700 million yen from 83,000 million yen.Net profit forecast revised to 77,000 million yen from 57,000 million yen.Comments that impact of profitability is the main reason for the forecast.

R&I affirms rating on TAISEI CORP at "A" and rating outlook stable

TAISEI CORP:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has affirmed the rating on the company at "A".The rating outlook is stable.

TAISEI amends consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

TAISEI CORP:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,550,000 million yen from 1,590,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 84,000 million yen from 68,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 83,000 million yen from 62,000 million yen.Net profit attributable to parent company's shareholders forecast increased to 57,000 million yen from 42,000 million yen.FY 2016 revenues of 1,618.07 billion yen, net income of 52.09 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the sales decrease and improved profitability are the main reasons for the forecast.

TAISEI to issue mid-year dividend for FY 2016 and raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

TAISEI CORP:To issue a mid-year dividend of 5 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Sep. 30, for FY ending March 2016.Payment date Dec. 2.Says latest dividend forecast was 4 yen per share.Raised year-end dividend forecast to 5 yen per share from 4 yen per share for FY ending March 2016.