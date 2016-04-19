Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

OBAYASHI amends consolidated full-year outlook and raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

OBAYASHI CORP:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,777,000 mln yen from 1,800,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 106,000 mln yen from 80,000 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 111,000 mln yen from 85,000 mln yen.Net profit forecast increased to 63,000 mln yen from 50,000 mln yen.Earnings per share increased to yen from yen.FY 2016 revenues of 1,809.44 billion yen, net income of 56.47 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says profit outlook raised due to increased gross margins as the result of improved profitability in domestic construction work.Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 13.00 yen per share from 5.00 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2016.

R&I affirms OBAYASHI CORP’s rating at "A" and rating outlook stable

OBAYASHI CORP:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has affirmed the rating on the company at "A".The rating outlook is stable.

OBAYASHI raises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

OBAYASHI CORP:Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,800,000 million yen from 1,770,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 80,000 million yen from 50,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 85,000 million yen from 56,000 million yen.Net profit attributable to parent company's shareholders forecast increased to 50,000 million yen from 30,000 million yen.Earnings per share increased to 69.66 yen from 41.78 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 1,767.67 billion yen, net income of 38.13 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the sales increase and improved profitability of projects are the main reasons for the forecast.