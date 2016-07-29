Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group enters JV agreement with Beijing Zhongying<1803.HK>

Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group Ltd <1803.HK>: Bj sports & ent-discloseable transaction in relation to the formation of joint venture company <1803.HK> . Says unit Zhong Hu Yuedong entered into the jv agreement with Beijing Zhongying . Jv company shall have a registered capital of RMB20 million .

ASR Logistics appoints Jan wing fu, Barry as chief financial officer<1803.HK>

ASR Logistics Holdings Ltd <1803.HK>: Says Wong Cheuk Lam has resigned as the chief financial officer . Says Jan Wing Fu, Barry Will Be appointed as the chief financial officer .

ASR Logistics says unit entered into JV agreement with Beijing Dingfeng<1803.HK>

ASR Logistics Holdings Ltd <1803.HK>: Says unit entered into the jv agreement with Beijing Dingfeng . Jv company shall be established and shall be held as to 60% by Zhong Hu Sports and 40% by Beijing Dingfeng . Jv company shall have a registered capital of RMB5 million . Says the term of the jv company is 30 years, starting from the issue date of the business registration .

ASR Logistics Holdings Ltd issues profit warning

ASR Logistics Holdings Ltd:Expected that the group may record a loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected loss for the year ended 31 December 2015 is mainly attributable to the decrease in turnover.