Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group Ltd (1803.HK)
2.20HKD
1:29pm IST
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$2.20
HK$2.18
HK$2.20
HK$2.17
935,000
2,805,562
HK$2.50
HK$1.06
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group enters JV agreement with Beijing Zhongying<1803.HK>
Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group Ltd <1803.HK>: Bj sports & ent-discloseable transaction in relation to the formation of joint venture company <1803.HK> . Says unit Zhong Hu Yuedong entered into the jv agreement with Beijing Zhongying . Jv company shall have a registered capital of RMB20 million . Full Article
ASR Logistics appoints Jan wing fu, Barry as chief financial officer<1803.HK>
ASR Logistics Holdings Ltd <1803.HK>: Says Wong Cheuk Lam has resigned as the chief financial officer . Says Jan Wing Fu, Barry Will Be appointed as the chief financial officer . Full Article
ASR Logistics says unit entered into JV agreement with Beijing Dingfeng<1803.HK>
ASR Logistics Holdings Ltd <1803.HK>: Says unit entered into the jv agreement with Beijing Dingfeng . Jv company shall be established and shall be held as to 60% by Zhong Hu Sports and 40% by Beijing Dingfeng . Jv company shall have a registered capital of RMB5 million . Says the term of the jv company is 30 years, starting from the issue date of the business registration . Full Article
ASR Logistics Holdings Ltd issues profit warning
ASR Logistics Holdings Ltd:Expected that the group may record a loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected loss for the year ended 31 December 2015 is mainly attributable to the decrease in turnover. Full Article