Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group Ltd (1803.HK)

1803.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.20HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.20
Open
HK$2.18
Day's High
HK$2.20
Day's Low
HK$2.17
Volume
935,000
Avg. Vol
2,805,562
52-wk High
HK$2.50
52-wk Low
HK$1.06

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group enters JV agreement with Beijing Zhongying
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group Ltd: Bj sports & ent-discloseable transaction in relation to the formation of joint venture company. Says unit Zhong Hu Yuedong entered into the jv agreement with Beijing Zhongying. Jv company shall have a registered capital of RMB20 million.

ASR Logistics appoints Jan wing fu, Barry as chief financial officer
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

ASR Logistics Holdings Ltd: Says Wong Cheuk Lam has resigned as the chief financial officer. Says Jan Wing Fu, Barry Will Be appointed as the chief financial officer.

ASR Logistics says unit entered into JV agreement with Beijing Dingfeng
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

ASR Logistics Holdings Ltd: Says unit entered into the jv agreement with Beijing Dingfeng. Jv company shall be established and shall be held as to 60% by Zhong Hu Sports and 40% by Beijing Dingfeng. Jv company shall have a registered capital of RMB5 million. Says the term of the jv company is 30 years, starting from the issue date of the business registration.

ASR Logistics Holdings Ltd issues profit warning
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 

ASR Logistics Holdings Ltd:Expected that the group may record a loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected loss for the year ended 31 December 2015 is mainly attributable to the decrease in turnover.  Full Article

