CGN New Energy Holdings Co Ltd <1811.HK>: Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to US$565.7 million, representing a decrease of 4.7% . Profit attributable to shareholders of company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to US$49.2 million, representing a decrease of 6.3% . The board resolved not to declare an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016. . It is expected that in the second half of 2016, the fundamental aspects of China's power market development will remain unchanged . It is expected that competition among power generation companies will intensify in the second half of 2016 .