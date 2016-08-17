CGN New Energy Holdings Co Ltd (1811.HK)
CGN New Energy says half-year net profit fell 6.3 pct<1811.HK>
CGN New Energy Holdings Co Ltd <1811.HK>: Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to US$565.7 million, representing a decrease of 4.7% . Profit attributable to shareholders of company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to US$49.2 million, representing a decrease of 6.3% . The board resolved not to declare an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016. . It is expected that in the second half of 2016, the fundamental aspects of China's power market development will remain unchanged . It is expected that competition among power generation companies will intensify in the second half of 2016 . Full Article
CGN New Energy says unit and Chengdu Yujin entered into Sale and Purchase Agreement<1811.HK>
CGN New Energy Holdings Co Ltd <1811.HK>: Discloseable transaction disposal of a subsidiary <1811.HK> . Subsidiary and the purchaser, Chengdu Yujin Equity Investment Fund Management Co Ltd entered into the sale and purchase agreement . Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the equity interest . Deal for cash consideration of RMB220.10 m . Says estimated that the group will record a gain of approximately USD19.17 million from the disposal . Full Article
CGN New Energy says Chen Sui to remain chairman of board<1811.HK>
CGN New Energy Holdings Co Ltd <1811.HK>: Chen Sui re-designated from an executive director to a non-executive director while remaining as chairman of board . Full Article
BRIEF-CGN New Energy enters into FX Forward contracts to hedge against rmb/usd currency risk
* Entered into FX Forward Contracts to hedge against RMB/USD currency risk, in respect of a principal amount of USD140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: