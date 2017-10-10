Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shandong Chenming Paper expects Q3, 9-month net profits rising from year ago

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd <000488.SZ>1812.HK200488.SZ:Says it expects 9-month net profit to rise 71-77 percent y/y to about 2.65-2.75 billion yuan ($402.49-$417.68 million).Says it expects Q3 net profit to rise 46-63 percent y/y to about 900 million yuan to 1.0 billion yuan.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings issues 2017 7th tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan

Sept 25(Reuters) - Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd <000488.SZ>:Says it issues 2017 seventh tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan, with term of 269 days.Proceeds is used for loan repayment.

Shandong Chenming Paper sees H1 profit to rise 81-92 pct y/y

July 9 (Reuters) - Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd <000488.SZ>1812.HK:Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 81-92 percent y/y to 1.7-1.8 billion yuan ($249.86-264.55 million).

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit outlook up 170 pct to 190 pct

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings <000488.SZ>: Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 170 percent to 190 percent, or to be 1.5 billion yuan to 1.6 billion yuan .Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 561.3 million yuan.

Shandong Chenming Paper sees Q3, 9-mth net profit up sharply

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd <000488.SZ><1812.HK> : Says it expects 9-month net profit to rise 170-190 percent y/y to 1.5-1.6 billion yuan ($224.94-$239.93 million) .Says it expects Q3 net profit to rise 90-130 percent y/y to 550-660 million yuan.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings plans preferred shares issue, for 1 bln yuan

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd <000488.SZ> : Says co plans to issue 10 million shares of co's preferred stock via private placement and to raise 1 billion yuan in total .This is the second round of 45 million preferred shares' issue plan.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings issues 500 mln yuan financing bills

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd <000488.SZ>: Says it issued 500 million yuan worth financing bills with the term of 270 days .Says the coupon rate at 3.68 percent.

Shandong Chenming Paper says unit applied for high and new tech enterprise in 2016<000488.SZ>

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd <000488.SZ>: Zhanjiang Chenming Pulp & Paper applied for high and new tech enterprise in 2016, with valid term from 2015 to 2017 . Upon making application, it is agreed that excess pre-paid 10% enterprise income tax of RMB65.9526 million should be refunded .

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings issues 1 bln yuan financing notes

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd<000488.SZ>: Says it completed issuance of 1 billion yuan worth financing notes, with a term of 270 days, on July 7 .Says interest rate at 4.50 percent.

Shandong Chenming Paper says estimated HY net profit up 230% - 260% from a year ago<000488.SZ>

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd <000488.SZ>: Estimated HY net profit attributable to shareholders of co up 230% - 260% from corresponding period of last year .