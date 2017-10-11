Edition:
India

KWG Property Holding Ltd (1813.HK)

1813.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.15 (-1.82%)
Prev Close
HK$8.22
Open
HK$8.25
Day's High
HK$8.25
Day's Low
HK$7.95
Volume
6,185,500
Avg. Vol
15,510,256
52-wk High
HK$9.88
52-wk Low
HK$4.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KWG Property Holding posts Sept group's pre-sales value of RMB3.53 bln
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - KWG Property Holding Ltd <1813.HK>:September group's pre-sales value RMB3,525 million, up 12.7 percent​.  Full Article

Kwg Property Holding proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior fixed rate notes
Monday, 18 Sep 2017 

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Kwg Property Holding Ltd <1813.HK>:Co proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed u.s. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes.  Full Article

KWG Property February gross pre-sales value amounted to RMB 1.81 billion
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 

KWG Property Holding Ltd <1813.HK> :February 2017, group's gross pre-sales value amounted to RMB 1.81 billion.  Full Article

KWG Property HY net profit RMB1.42 billion<1813.HK>
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

KWG Property Holding Ltd <1813.HK>: Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1813.HK> . HY net profit RMB1.42 billion versus RMB1.37 billion . Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to RMB5.45 billion, a significant increase of 38.9% . Resolved not to declare any interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2016 . In the second half of the year, macro-economic backdrop will continue to be uncertain . In the second half of the year, the group expects to launch brand new projects in Guangzhou, Shanghai, nanning and hangzhou .  Full Article

KWG Property announces June operating statistics<1813.HK>
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

KWG Property Holding Ltd <1813.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for June 2016 <1813.HK> . June sales RMB 2.09 billion .  Full Article

KWG Property Holding posts gross pre-sales value of RMB3.15 bln for May<1813.HK>
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

KWG Property Holding Ltd <1813.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for May 2016 <1813.HK> . In May 2016, the group's gross pre-sales value amounted to RMB3.15 billion .  Full Article

KWG Property says received no objection letter from Shanghai stock exchange<1813.HK>
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

KWG Property Holding Ltd <1813.HK>: Proposed issue of non-public domestic corporate bonds <1813.HK> . On 18 may co received no objection letter from Shanghai stock exchange regarding application for issue of corporate bonds .  Full Article

KWG Property Holding Ltd News

BRIEF-KWG Property ‍updates on issue of RMB3 bln bonds by Guangzhou Hejing Real Estate Development​

* Updates on issue of bonds with aggregate principal amount of about RMB3 billion by Guangzhou Hejing Real Estate Development​

