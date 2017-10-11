KWG Property Holding Ltd <1813.HK>: Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1813.HK> . HY net profit RMB1.42 billion versus RMB1.37 billion . Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to RMB5.45 billion, a significant increase of 38.9% . Resolved not to declare any interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2016 . In the second half of the year, macro-economic backdrop will continue to be uncertain . In the second half of the year, the group expects to launch brand new projects in Guangzhou, Shanghai, nanning and hangzhou .