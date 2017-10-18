Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>:9-Month operating revenue RMB33.52 bln‍​ versus RMB22.75 billion.9-Mnth profit attributable RMB 8.81 billion versus RMB 6.51 billion.

Oct 18 (Reuters) - CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>:9-Month total on-grid power generation of nuclear power generating units about 101,328.49 GWH, up 21.83 percent​.

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cgn Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>::Unit approved resolution regarding registration of issuance of ultra-short-term debentures of registered amount RMB1 billion.

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cgn Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>:‍Yin Engang appointed as chief financial officer​.

CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK> : On October 1, expected that unit 2 of Guangxi Fangchenggang nuclear power will complete all commissioning work .Unit 2 of Guangxi Fangchenggang Nuclear Power will be qualified for commercial operations & will commence on-grid power generation statistics.

CGN Power Co. Ltd: Considered and approved resolution on entering into and signing share transfer agreement between our company and CGN . Deal for approximately rmb9.92 billion .Pursuant agreement, CGN to sell 61% equity interest in Fangchenggang Nuclear, 100% in Lufeng Nuclear and 100% in Cgn Engineering.

CGN Power Co. Ltd: Considered and approved resolution on entering into and signing share transfer agreement between our company and CGN . Deal for approximately rmb9.92 billion .Pursuant agreement, CGN to sell 61% equity interest in Fangchenggang Nuclear, 100% in Lufeng Nuclear and 100% in Cgn Engineering.

CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <1816.HK> . HY revenue RMB13.07 billion versus RMB9.59 billion . HY net profit RMB 3.60 billion versus RMB3.48 billion . Does not recommend the payment of interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2016. . Company is still facing a complex external market environment .

CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>: Retirement of chief financial officer <1816.HK> . Says Yue Linkang has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer .

CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>: Total on-grid power generation of nuclear power generating units from January to June 2016 amounted to about 47,885.98 GWH .