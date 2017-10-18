CGN Power Co Ltd (1816.HK)
2.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.03 (+1.33%)
HK$2.25
HK$2.27
HK$2.31
HK$2.26
89,403,772
48,708,861
HK$2.53
HK$2.03
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CGN Power Co Ltd posts 9-mnth profit attributable of RMB8.81 bln
Oct 18 (Reuters) - CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>:9-Month operating revenue RMB33.52 bln versus RMB22.75 billion.9-Mnth profit attributable RMB 8.81 billion versus RMB 6.51 billion. Full Article
CGN Power posts 9-month total on-grid power generation of nuclear power generating units of about 101,328.49 GWH
Oct 18 (Reuters) - CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>:9-Month total on-grid power generation of nuclear power generating units about 101,328.49 GWH, up 21.83 percent. Full Article
CGN Power Co says unit approved resolution regarding RMB1 bln debenture issuance registration
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cgn Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>::Unit approved resolution regarding registration of issuance of ultra-short-term debentures of registered amount RMB1 billion. Full Article
CGN Power says Yin Engang appointed as CFO
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cgn Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>:Yin Engang appointed as chief financial officer. Full Article
CGN Power updates on Guangxi Fangchenggang nuclear power status
CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK> : On October 1, expected that unit 2 of Guangxi Fangchenggang nuclear power will complete all commissioning work .Unit 2 of Guangxi Fangchenggang Nuclear Power will be qualified for commercial operations & will commence on-grid power generation statistics. Full Article
CGN Power approves signing share transfer agreement with CGN
CGN Power Co. Ltd: Considered and approved resolution on entering into and signing share transfer agreement between our company and CGN . Deal for approximately rmb9.92 billion .Pursuant agreement, CGN to sell 61% equity interest in Fangchenggang Nuclear, 100% in Lufeng Nuclear and 100% in Cgn Engineering. Full Article
CGN Power approves signing share transfer agreement with CGN<1816.HK>
CGN Power Co. Ltd: Considered and approved resolution on entering into and signing share transfer agreement between our company and CGN . Deal for approximately rmb9.92 billion .Pursuant agreement, CGN to sell 61% equity interest in Fangchenggang Nuclear, 100% in Lufeng Nuclear and 100% in Cgn Engineering. Full Article
CGN Power says HY net profit RMB 3.60 billion<1816.HK>
CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <1816.HK> . HY revenue RMB13.07 billion versus RMB9.59 billion . HY net profit RMB 3.60 billion versus RMB3.48 billion . Does not recommend the payment of interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2016. . Company is still facing a complex external market environment . Full Article
CGN Power Co says Yue Linkang has resigned from the post of chief financial officer<1816.HK>
CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>: Retirement of chief financial officer <1816.HK> . Says Yue Linkang has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer . Full Article
CGN Power Co announces total on-grid power generation from Jan to June 2016<1816.HK>
CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>: Total on-grid power generation of nuclear power generating units from January to June 2016 amounted to about 47,885.98 GWH . Full Article