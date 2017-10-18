Edition:
CGN Power Co Ltd (1816.HK)

1816.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
HK$2.25
Open
HK$2.27
Day's High
HK$2.31
Day's Low
HK$2.26
Volume
89,403,772
Avg. Vol
48,708,861
52-wk High
HK$2.53
52-wk Low
HK$2.03

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CGN Power Co Ltd posts 9-mnth profit attributable of RMB8.81 bln
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>:9-Month operating revenue RMB33.52 bln‍​ versus RMB22.75 billion.9-Mnth profit attributable RMB 8.81 billion versus RMB 6.51 billion.  Full Article

CGN Power posts 9-month total on-grid power generation of nuclear power generating units of about 101,328.49 GWH
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>:9-Month total on-grid power generation of nuclear power generating units about 101,328.49 GWH, up 21.83 percent​.  Full Article

CGN Power Co says unit approved resolution regarding RMB1 bln debenture issuance registration
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cgn Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>::Unit approved resolution regarding registration of issuance of ultra-short-term debentures of registered amount RMB1 billion.  Full Article

CGN Power says ‍Yin Engang appointed as CFO
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cgn Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>:‍Yin Engang appointed as chief financial officer​.  Full Article

CGN Power updates on Guangxi Fangchenggang nuclear power status
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK> : On October 1, expected that unit 2 of Guangxi Fangchenggang nuclear power will complete all commissioning work .Unit 2 of Guangxi Fangchenggang Nuclear Power will be qualified for commercial operations & will commence on-grid power generation statistics.  Full Article

CGN Power approves signing share transfer agreement with CGN
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

CGN Power Co. Ltd: Considered and approved resolution on entering into and signing share transfer agreement between our company and CGN . Deal for approximately rmb9.92 billion .Pursuant agreement, CGN to sell 61% equity interest in Fangchenggang Nuclear, 100% in Lufeng Nuclear and 100% in Cgn Engineering.  Full Article

CGN Power says HY net profit RMB 3.60 billion<1816.HK>
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <1816.HK> . HY revenue RMB13.07 billion versus RMB9.59 billion . HY net profit RMB 3.60 billion versus RMB3.48 billion . Does not recommend the payment of interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2016. . Company is still facing a complex external market environment .  Full Article

CGN Power Co says Yue Linkang has resigned from the post of chief financial officer<1816.HK>
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>: Retirement of chief financial officer <1816.HK> . Says Yue Linkang has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer .  Full Article

CGN Power Co announces total on-grid power generation from Jan to June 2016<1816.HK>
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

CGN Power Co Ltd <1816.HK>: Total on-grid power generation of nuclear power generating units from January to June 2016 amounted to about 47,885.98 GWH .  Full Article

