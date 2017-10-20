Edition:
India

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd (1818.HK)

1818.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.11 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
HK$6.71
Open
HK$6.64
Day's High
HK$6.67
Day's Low
HK$6.57
Volume
2,897,500
Avg. Vol
8,698,311
52-wk High
HK$8.88
52-wk Low
HK$6.02

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co says 9-mnth ‍revenue RMB rmb4.78 bln
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd <1818.HK>:9-mnth ‍revenue RMB4.78 billion versus RMB4.89 billion.9-Mnth net gain attributable RMB426 million versus RMB334.7 million.  Full Article

Zhaojin Mining Industry enters termination agreement with Zhaojin Group<1818.HK>
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd <1818.HK>: Company entered into a termination agreement with Zhaojin Group . Acquisition set out in the announcement of the company dated 29 December 2015 will not proceed . > - entering termination agreement will not have any material adverse impact on business and operation of group .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd News

BRIEF-Hainan Mining, Fosun High Tech and Zhaojin Mining to invest in Russia firm

* Says it, Shanghai Fosun High Technology Group Co Ltd and Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd plan to boost capital in Shanghai-based investment firm by $243 million, $182 million and $62 million respectively

» More 1818.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials