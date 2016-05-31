Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd (1828.HK)
1828.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+1.35%)
HK$0.05 (+1.35%)
Prev Close
HK$3.71
HK$3.71
Open
HK$3.70
HK$3.70
Day's High
HK$3.77
HK$3.77
Day's Low
HK$3.70
HK$3.70
Volume
1,356,000
1,356,000
Avg. Vol
3,320,955
3,320,955
52-wk High
HK$4.39
HK$4.39
52-wk Low
HK$2.79
HK$2.79
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dah Chong Hong Holdings says appointment of Lai Ni Hium as executive director<1828.HK>
Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd <1828.HK>: Appointment of executive director and deputy chief executive officer <1828.HK> . Says lai ni hium has been appointed as executive director and deputy chief executive officer . Full Article
BRIEF-Dah Chong Hong announces acquisition of Mercedes-Benz and Audi dealership companies
* Deal at a consideration for MB SPA is in the amount of rmb807.7 million