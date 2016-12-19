Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Machinery Engineering Corp says plans to gradually launch business in Cuba

China Machinery Engineering Corp <1829.HK>: Company plans to gradually launch its business in cuba . Company plans to undertake construction projects and carry out trading and service businesses in cuba .announcement update on business development and sanctions undertakings.

China Machinery Engineering signs $1bln contract for a gas turbine project in Iraq

China Machinery Engineering Corp <1829.HK> : company entered into a contract with Kar Electrical Power Production Trading Fze . Contract value amounts to approximately us$1.001 billion .deal for expansion and construction project of 650MW gas turbine combination circulation power station in Basra, Iraq.

China Machinery Engineering entered into a contract with Shahi Zhian Co

China Machinery Engineering Corp <1829.HK> : Company entered into a contract with Shahi Zhian Co . Contract value amounts to approximately US$250 million .Deal for industrial investment in respect of a cement plant project in Qarachog, Iraq.

China Machinery Engineering Corp says HY revenue down 17.2 pct<1829.HK>

China Machinery Engineering Corp <1829.HK>: CMEC-interim results announcement for the six months ended june 30, 2016 <1829.HK> . HY revenue amounted to RMB8.39 billion, representing a decrease of 17.2% . The directors do not recommend the payment of interim dividends during the period ended june 2016 . HY profit attributable to the shareholders of rmb 800.4 mln, decrease of 14.6% .

China Machinery Engineering announces signing of a contract in Zambia<1829.HK>

China Machinery Engineering Corp <1829.HK>: Announcement signing of a contract in respect of the construction of a water supply system in Kafulafuta, Zambia <1829.HK> . The contract value amounts to approximately US$449 million . Unit entered into contract in respect of construction of a water supply system with Ministry of Local Government and Housing of zambia . Says the construction period of project will last for 42 months upon commencement of the construction .

China Machinery Engineering signs $400 mln contract in Angola<1829.HK>

China Machinery Engineering Corp <1829.HK>: Announcement signing of a contract in respect of Angola lauca transport system project in Angola <1829.HK> . The contract value amounts to US$400 million . Entered into contract with Angola ministry of energy and water . Contract in relation to public project for design,commissioning and other services associated with lauca in Angola on June 14 .

China Machinery Engineering updates on power transmission project contract in Kenya<1829.HK>

China Machinery Engineering Corp <1829.HK>: Announcement signing of a contract in respect of Kenya power transmission project in Kenya <1829.HK> .The contract value amounts to approximately $191 million.

China Machinery Engineering announces signing of contract in Laos

China Machinery Engineering Corp:Announcement signing of a contract in respect of the Nam Ou Phase II transmission line project in Laos.Company entered into a contract with the state electricity corporation of Laos.Contract value amounts to approximately US$313 million.Deal in respect of a 230kv Nam Ou Phase II Transmission line project in Laos on March 29, 2016.Says scope of the project includes the construction of a 230kv power transmission line and the ancillary substations.

China Machinery Engineering Corp announces signing of contract in respect of Kipeto wind farm project

China Machinery Engineering Corp:Announcement signing of a contract in respect of the kipeto wind farm project in Kenya.Says the contract value amounts to US$221 million.Contract in respect of the Kipeto Wind Farm project in Kenya.Scope of project includes construction of wind power station with installed capacity of 102 mw and 220kv transmission line.