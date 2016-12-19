China Machinery Engineering Corp (1829.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Machinery Engineering Corp says plans to gradually launch business in Cuba
China Machinery Engineering Corp <1829.HK>: Company plans to gradually launch its business in cuba . Company plans to undertake construction projects and carry out trading and service businesses in cuba .announcement update on business development and sanctions undertakings. Full Article
China Machinery Engineering signs $1bln contract for a gas turbine project in Iraq
China Machinery Engineering Corp <1829.HK> : company entered into a contract with Kar Electrical Power Production Trading Fze . Contract value amounts to approximately us$1.001 billion .deal for expansion and construction project of 650MW gas turbine combination circulation power station in Basra, Iraq. Full Article
China Machinery Engineering entered into a contract with Shahi Zhian Co
China Machinery Engineering Corp <1829.HK> : Company entered into a contract with Shahi Zhian Co . Contract value amounts to approximately US$250 million .Deal for industrial investment in respect of a cement plant project in Qarachog, Iraq. Full Article
China Machinery Engineering Corp says HY revenue down 17.2 pct<1829.HK>
China Machinery Engineering Corp <1829.HK>: CMEC-interim results announcement for the six months ended june 30, 2016 <1829.HK> . HY revenue amounted to RMB8.39 billion, representing a decrease of 17.2% . The directors do not recommend the payment of interim dividends during the period ended june 2016 . HY profit attributable to the shareholders of rmb 800.4 mln, decrease of 14.6% . Full Article
China Machinery Engineering announces signing of a contract in Zambia<1829.HK>
China Machinery Engineering Corp <1829.HK>: Announcement signing of a contract in respect of the construction of a water supply system in Kafulafuta, Zambia <1829.HK> . The contract value amounts to approximately US$449 million . Unit entered into contract in respect of construction of a water supply system with Ministry of Local Government and Housing of zambia . Says the construction period of project will last for 42 months upon commencement of the construction . Full Article
China Machinery Engineering signs $400 mln contract in Angola<1829.HK>
China Machinery Engineering Corp <1829.HK>: Announcement signing of a contract in respect of Angola lauca transport system project in Angola <1829.HK> . The contract value amounts to US$400 million . Entered into contract with Angola ministry of energy and water . Contract in relation to public project for design,commissioning and other services associated with lauca in Angola on June 14 . Full Article
China Machinery Engineering updates on power transmission project contract in Kenya<1829.HK>
China Machinery Engineering Corp <1829.HK>: Announcement signing of a contract in respect of Kenya power transmission project in Kenya <1829.HK> .The contract value amounts to approximately $191 million. Full Article
China Machinery Engineering announces signing of contract in Laos
China Machinery Engineering Corp:Announcement signing of a contract in respect of the Nam Ou Phase II transmission line project in Laos.Company entered into a contract with the state electricity corporation of Laos.Contract value amounts to approximately US$313 million.Deal in respect of a 230kv Nam Ou Phase II Transmission line project in Laos on March 29, 2016.Says scope of the project includes the construction of a 230kv power transmission line and the ancillary substations. Full Article
China Machinery Engineering Corp announces signing of contract in respect of Kipeto wind farm project
China Machinery Engineering Corp:Announcement signing of a contract in respect of the kipeto wind farm project in Kenya.Says the contract value amounts to US$221 million.Contract in respect of the Kipeto Wind Farm project in Kenya.Scope of project includes construction of wind power station with installed capacity of 102 mw and 220kv transmission line. Full Article
BRIEF-Ncondezi agrees to non-binding offer with GE and CMEC
* NCONDEZI ENERGY LTD - NON-BINDING OFFER WITH CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORPORATION AND GENERAL ELECTRIC SOUTH AFRICA LIMITED