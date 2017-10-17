Stella International Holdings Ltd <1836.HK>: Stella holdings-business update of the group for the second quarter of 2016 . For the three months ended 30 June, revenue of the group was approximately US$437.2 million . Fall in revenue was attributable to fewer orders for the group's footwear products during the periods under review . Says group expects the operating environment in the second half of the year to be challenging . Shipment volumes likely to be impacted by the recent `brexit' vote" . Says "expected fall in shipment volumes will be partially cushioned by rising demand for sports fashion footwear." . Group will continue to enforce strict cost controls . Increasingly vitriolic presidential election campaign in US, coupled with slowing global economy, may affect demand for footwear products . Implementation of many of measures is already well advanced and is expected to alleviate the decline in group's margins in H2 .