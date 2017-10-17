Stella International Holdings Ltd (1836.HK)
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Stella International Holdings Ltd <1836.HK>:QTRLY unaudited consolidated revenue of group was about $452.4 million versus $475.3 million .Expects orders for fashion athletic products to continue to grow at normalised pace. Full Article
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Stella International Holdings Ltd <1836.HK>:HY revenue $762.4 million versus $721.4 million.Net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017 declined 6.2pct to $28.5 million.Board has approved an interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2017 of HK30 cents. Full Article
Stella International Holdings Ltd <1836.HK>: Stella holdings-interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit US$30.4 million versus US$54 million . HY revenue US$721.4 million versus US$798.1 million . Board has determined the payment of an interim dividend in respect of the period ended 30 June 2016 of HK30 cents . "Challenging conditions to continue into second half of 2016" . Full Article
Stella International Holdings Ltd <1836.HK>: Stella holdings-business update of the group for the second quarter of 2016 . For the three months ended 30 June, revenue of the group was approximately US$437.2 million . Fall in revenue was attributable to fewer orders for the group's footwear products during the periods under review . Says group expects the operating environment in the second half of the year to be challenging . Shipment volumes likely to be impacted by the recent `brexit' vote" . Says "expected fall in shipment volumes will be partially cushioned by rising demand for sports fashion footwear." . Group will continue to enforce strict cost controls . Increasingly vitriolic presidential election campaign in US, coupled with slowing global economy, may affect demand for footwear products . Implementation of many of measures is already well advanced and is expected to alleviate the decline in group's margins in H2 . Full Article
Stella International Holdings Ltd <1836.HK>: Stella holdings-profit warning <1836.HK> . Group's net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to decrease considerably . Expected result due to decline in shipment volumes of group's footwear products . Full Article
