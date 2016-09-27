Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd <1848.HK> : Deal for consideration of approximately us$103.5 million . Plans to use proceeds arising from realisation transaction for prepayment of relevant aircraft financing . A wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and trust entered into Flr Transaction Documents .Company recorded a gain on disposal of flr.

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd <1848.HK>: Subscription of new shares under general mandate <1848.HK> . The company entered into the subscription agreements with the subscribers . Company conditionally agreed to allot and issue a total of 40 million subscription shares at the subscription price of hk$8.00 per subscription share . Gross proceeds of the subscriptions are expected to be approximately hk$320 million . Co intends to use the net proceeds from the subscription for new aircraft acquisitions, financing the aircraft disassembly centre .

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd <1848.HK>: To buy 30 to 60 comac (commercial aircraft corp of china) ARJ21 Aircrafts, plans to lease to Indonesia market . calc-voluntary announcement - cooperative framework agreement in relation to acquisition of ARJ21 aircraft . Has entered into a non-binding cooperative framework agreement with Friedmann Pacific Asset Management and Commercial Aircraft Corporation Of China .Commercial aircraft corporation of china to establish service network in indonesia and provide on-going maintenance services for ARJ21 Aircraft.

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd <1848.HK>: Inside information-connected transaction-proposed repurchase of convertible bonds <1848.HK> . Company entered into separate repurchase agreements with certain investors . Deal to repurchase convertible bonds in the aggregate principal amount of hk$581.9 million . Company entered into the ce repurchase agreement with China Everbright . Repurchase agreements for an aggregate consideration of hk$590.6 million . Repurchase consideration under the CE repurchase agreement is expected to be hk$78.7 million .

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd <1848.HK>: Positive profit alert <1848.HK> . China aircraft leasing group -for the six months ended 30 June group is expected that consolidated net profit for the period would increase by around 100% . The expected results mainly due to increased lease income .

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd <1848.HK>: acquisition of one airbus aircraft and (2) lease of two airbus aircraft to longjiang airlines <1848.HK> . Says the valuation of the ab dritte airbus aircraft is US$38.3 million . co, through its wholly-owned special purpose vehicles, entered into longjiang aircraft lease agreements with longjiang airlines .

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd:Proposes to conduct international offering of bonds through unit.Co currently intends to apply the net proceeds from the issue of the bonds to refinance its pdp financings.