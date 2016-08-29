Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China XLX Fertiliser says CCB capital, Henan XLX and Xinjiang XLX entered into capital injection agreement<1866.HK>

China XLX Fertiliser Ltd <1866.HK>: Fert-discloseable transaction deemed disposal of equity interest in a subsidiary <1866.HK> . Ccb capital, henan xlx and xinjiang xlx entered into the capital injection agreement . Says capital injection agreement will not have any impact on the profit or loss accounts of the group . Pursuant to agreement, ccb capital conditionally agreed to inject RMB350 million(approximately hk$408,100,000) into xinjiang xlx. .

China XLX Fertiliser updates on construction of new sulphur-based compound fertiliser project<1866.HK>

China XLX Fertiliser Ltd <1866.HK>: Fert-voluntary announcement - construction of a new sulphur-based compound fertiliser project <1866.HK> . Construction is expected to take about 12 months with an estimated total investment amount of about RMB112 million . Project comprises 2 production lines each with an annual production capacity of 100,000 tons, as well as an ancillary potassium chloride plant .

China XLX Fertiliser says unit entered into LOI to invest, construct project in Jiangxi<1866.HK>

China XLX Fertiliser Ltd <1866.HK>: Fert-voluntary announcement - letter of intent in relation to investment in and construction of a clean production and comprehensive utilisation project <1866.HK> . Unit entered into loi with the people's government of pengze county, jiujiang city, jiangxi province . Pursuant to the letter of intent, Henan Xlx expects to invest in and construct a production and utilisation project in jiangxi province .

China XLX Fertiliser updates on outlook<1866.HK>

China XLX Fertiliser Ltd <1866.HK>: Expected that the net profit of the group for the six months ended 30 June 2016 may decrease by about 60% to 75% yoy . "Domestic agricultural demand for urea product would remain stable" . Expects urea prices to improve in the second half of 2016 . expected that the international macro-economic downturn will continue in 2016 . Commenced xinjiang project, melamine and nitro compound fertiliser production facilities to contribute to improvement in performance in H2 .