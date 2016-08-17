Haitian International Holdings Ltd <1882.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1882.HK> . HY net profit RMB 690.2 million versus RMB 585.0 million a year ago . Declared a first interim dividend of hk$0.17 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . With more frequent regional political conflicts, terrorist incidents and immigrant issues and UK leaving EU, the uncertainties in global economy increase." . Chinese economy is undergoing transformation and during this process a slower growth rate will become inevitable . HY revenue RMB3.86 billion versus RMB3.85 billion . We expect through our determined efforts the second half of 2016 will record better sales performance " .