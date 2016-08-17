Haitian International Holdings Ltd (1882.HK)
23.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.55 (-2.30%)
HK$23.95
HK$24.10
HK$24.15
HK$23.35
714,711
1,663,009
HK$24.20
HK$14.02
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Haitian International says HY net profit RMB 690.2 million<1882.HK>
Haitian International Holdings Ltd <1882.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1882.HK> . HY net profit RMB 690.2 million versus RMB 585.0 million a year ago . Declared a first interim dividend of hk$0.17 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . With more frequent regional political conflicts, terrorist incidents and immigrant issues and UK leaving EU, the uncertainties in global economy increase." . Chinese economy is undergoing transformation and during this process a slower growth rate will become inevitable . HY revenue RMB3.86 billion versus RMB3.85 billion . We expect through our determined efforts the second half of 2016 will record better sales performance " . Full Article
Haitian International Holdings announces on-site inspection by Japan Fair Trade Commission
Haitian International Holdings Ltd:Says Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted on an on-site inspection of the company on March 24, under suspicion of violation of Anti-Trust Law. Full Article