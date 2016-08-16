Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CITIC Telecom International updates on acquisition agreement<1883.HK>

CITIC Telecom International Holdings Ltd <1883.HK>: Company (as the purchaser) and the vendor (a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Limited entered into the acquisition agreement . Deal for at the initial purchase price of hk$850 million . Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell the sale shares . Upon acquisition completion, comnet, the target and the manager will enter into the management services agreement .

Citic Telecom posts HY net profit HK$410.0 mln, up 3.2 pct<1883.HK>

CITIC Telecom International Holdings Ltd <1883.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1883.HK> . HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of the group was hk$410.0 million, increasing by 3.2% . Board declared an interim dividend of hk2.85 cents per share . Group will continue to procure the completion of various post-merger tasks following the acquisition of linx co. . Citic telecom international -group reported total revenue of hk$3.82 billion for the first half of 2016, representing a decrease of 12.1% . We will continue to proceed with the acquisition of stakes in CITIC Networks . Our operating results show a trend of steady progress with prospects for improvement, capped by stable profit growth" .

CITIC Telecom International says unit entered telecoms services agreement<1883.HK>

CITIC Telecom International Holdings Ltd <1883.HK>: Continuing connected transactions - provision of telecoms services <1883.HK> . CEC shall engage telecoms services provider as service provider for the provision of various telecoms services . Says estimated basic monthly service fee of approximately RMB1.64 million . Says unit the telecoms services provider and unit CEC entered into the new telecoms services agreement . New telecoms services agreement for a term of three years. .

Knosys Ltd : Knosys moves to commercial negotiations with citic telecom .