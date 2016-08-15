Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd (1888.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kingboard Laminates says HY revenue of hk$7.52 bln vs hk$6.56 bln<1888.HK>
Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd: Interim results announcement. HY net profit attributable to owners of the company of hk$ 840.2 million versus hk$ 621.1 million. HY revenue of hk$7.52 billion versus hk$6.56 billion. Says special dividend per share hk50.0 cents. Says interim dividend per share of hk13.5 cents.
Kingboard Chemical and Kingboard Laminates issues joint positive profit alert<0148.HK><1888.HK>
Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd: Kingboard chem KB LAMINATES joint announcement positive profit alert. Expecting to record a significant increase in the net profit of approximately 70% for the six months ended 30 June. Expected increase in net profit of kbc group is mainly attributable to a strong sales in residential properties. Says kbl group is expecting to record an increase in the net profit of approximately 30% for the six months ended 30 June. Expected increase in net profit of Kingboard Laminates Group is due to recognition of sales of residential properties.