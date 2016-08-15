Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd <1888.HK>: Interim results announcement <1888.HK> . HY net profit attributable to owners of the company of hk$ 840.2 million versus hk$ 621.1 million . HY revenue of hk$7.52 billion versus hk$6.56 billion . Says special dividend per share hk50.0 cents . Says interim dividend per share of hk13.5 cents .

Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd <0148.HK>: Kingboard chem KB LAMINATES joint announcement positive profit alert <0148.HK> . Expecting to record a significant increase in the net profit of approximately 70% for the six months ended 30 June . Expected increase in net profit of kbc group is mainly attributable to a strong sales in residential properties . Says kbl group is expecting to record an increase in the net profit of approximately 30% for the six months ended 30 June . Expected increase in net profit of Kingboard Laminates Group is due to recognition of sales of residential properties .