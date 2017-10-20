Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China National Materials Co posts 9-month net profit attributable of RMB1.13 bln

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China National Materials Co Ltd <1893.HK>:9-month operating revenue RMB 40.63 bln versus RMB 35.31 bln‍​.9-month net profit attributable RMB1.13 billion versus RMB436.3 mln‍​.

Ningxia Building Materials Group sees Q1 to Q3 FY 2017 net profit up 210 pct to 230 pct

Oct 11(Reuters) - Ningxia Building Materials Group Co Ltd <600449.SS>:Sees Q1 to Q3 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 210 percent to 230 percent.Says Q1 to Q3 FY 2016 net profit was 88.5 million yuan .Says increased sales and price of cement as the main reason for the forecast .

China National Materials Co Ltd announces proposed non-public issuance of A shares by Tianshan Cement

China National Materials Co Ltd <1893.HK> : Sinoma-discloseable Transaction - Proposed Non-public Issuance Of A Shares By Tianshan Cement And Subscription Of A Shares Of Tianshan Cement By The Company . Issuance to raise proceeds of no more than rmb1.15 billion . Unit Tianshan Cement proposed to issue no more than 167.6 million a shares at subscription price by way of private placement .Company entered into share subscription contract with Tianshan Cement.

China National Materials says Sinoma E&E receives notice of acceptance of appeal<1893.HK>

China National Materials Co Ltd <1893.HK>: Notified by Sinoma International that Sinoma E&E received (2016) yue min zhong no. 1104 notice of the acceptance of appeal .

China National Materials reports HY net profit RMB307.52 mln vs RMB 444.82 mln<1893.HK>

China National Materials Co Ltd <1893.HK>: HY net profit attributable to shareholders of the company RMB307.52 million versus RMB 444.82 million . Company has not proposed to declare or distribute any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June .Total operating revenue of group for six months ended 30 June 2016 was RMB21.75 billion, decrease of 5.80%.

China National Materials Co updates about possible reorganization<1893.HK>

China National Materials Co Ltd <1893.HK>: Further update announcement in relation to the possible reorganization <1893.HK> . Co was notified by SINOMA Group that SINOMA Group has received notice regarding reorganization of China National Building Materials Group Corporation . Notice consenting to the implementation of the reorganization by CNBM group and SINOMA Group . The company will become a listed subsidiary of CNBM group after the reorganization" . Reference is made to announcement for possible reorganization between China National Materials and China national building materials .

China National Materials appoints Liu zhijiang as chairman of the board<1893.HK>

China National Materials Co Ltd <1893.HK>: Li xinhua was appointed as the vice chairman of the board . Liu zhijiang was appointed as chairman of the board .

China National Materials updates on possible strategic reorganization<1893.HK>

China National Materials Co Ltd <1893.HK>: Update announcement in relation to the possible strategic reorganization . Informed SFC of HK waived obligation on part of CNBM to make offer for shares of company arising as result of strategic reorganization . Says strategic reorganization is still subject to the approval of competent regulatory authorities .Refers to reorganization between China National Materials China national building materials under contemplation.

China National Materials issues profit warning<1893.HK>

China National Materials Co Ltd <1893.HK>: Profit warning <1893.HK> . Net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to decrease by approximately 30% as compared to the same period of last year . Expected decrease in net profit was mainly because the sales volume of wind power fan blades of the high-tech materials segment decreased .

China National Materials announces finance lease arrangements<1893.HK>

China National Materials Co Ltd <1893.HK>: Disclosable transaction - finance lease arrangements . Deal for total consideration of RMB300 million .Fukang Tianshan and Greatwall Guoxing Finance Leasing company entered into the finance lease arrangements.