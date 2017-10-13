Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - China Coal Energy Co Ltd <601898.SS>:September coal operations production volume 6.4 mln tonnes.‍September total coal operations sales volume was 11.7 mln tonnes​.

Oct 10 (Reuters) - China Coal Energy Co Ltd <601898.SS>1898.HK:Says it expects 9-month net profit up 150-190 percent y/y from 893.7 million yuan ($135.75 million) year ago.

Oct 10 (Reuters) - China Coal Energy Co Ltd <601898.SS>::9-mnth net profit attributable expected to increase by 150 percent to 190 percent.Expected result due to ‍macro-economy of China increasingly showing trend of steadily better improvement​.

July 24 (Reuters) - China Coal Energy Co Ltd <601898.SS> ::* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds worth 1 billion yuan .

July 17 (Reuters) - China Coal Energy Co Ltd <601898.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.039 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 21 .* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 24 and the dividend will be paid on July 24 .

China Coal Energy Company Limited<601898.SS>:Says Weng Qing'an resigns as CFO of the co due to retirement.

China Coal Energy Co Ltd <601898.SS><1898.HK> :Says it returns to net profit of 616.4 million yuan ($92.66 million) in H1 versus net loss of 965.2 million yuan year ago.

China Coal Energy Co Ltd <601898.SS>: Announcement on the major productive and operational data of July 2016 <1898.HK> . July sales volume of commercial coal 10.9 million tonnes . Says July commercial coal production volume 6.7 million tonnes .

China Coal Energy <601898.SS> Co Ltd: Says it issued first tranche of short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 3 billion yuan, on Aug. 3, with a term of 365 days and coupon rate of 3.1 percent .Issue price at 100 yuan per face value of 100 yuan and maturity date Aug. 3, 2017.

China Coal Energy Co Ltd <601898.SS>: Announcement on the major productive and operational data of June 2016 <1898.HK> . June production volume of commercial coal for coal operations 6.6 million tonnes . In June sales volume of commercial coal for coal operations 13.3 million tonnes .