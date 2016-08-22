Edition:
India

Xingda International Holdings Ltd (1899.HK)

1899.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
HK$3.12
Open
HK$3.13
Day's High
HK$3.13
Day's Low
HK$3.05
Volume
1,918,000
Avg. Vol
3,055,767
52-wk High
HK$3.97
52-wk Low
HK$2.66

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Xingda International issues profit warning<1899.HK>
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Xingda International Holdings Ltd <1899.HK>: Profit warning <1899.HK> . Expected to record a decline in the net profit attributable to the owners of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 for more than 40% . Expected result attributable to the one-off net gain on disposal of available-for-sale investment of approximately RMB111.9 million .  Full Article

Xingda International issues FY profit warning
Thursday, 3 Mar 2016 

Xingda International Holdings Ltd:Expected to record a decline in the net profit attributable to the owners of the company for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected result due to decrease in average selling prices of radial tire cords products due to price pressure in industry.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Xingda International Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Xingda International expects to record net profit in range of rmb200 million to rmb220 million for HY

* Group is expected to record net profit attributable to owners of company in range of rmb200 million to rmb220 million for HY

» More 1899.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials