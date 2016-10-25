Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

C&D International Investment Group Ltd <1908.HK> : Unit Nanning Li Bai, C&D Real Estate and Hong Xin entered into joint venture agreement . joint venture agreement for formation of a joint venture for carrying out, among others, provision of small loan business .Total registered share capital of joint venture will be rmb100 million.

C&D International Investment Group Ltd <1908.HK> : Company entered into letter of intent with Shenzhen Pingan . LOI parties agreed to have certain cooperation for development of healthcare and medical care business in prc . Unit and Shenzhen Pingan entered into shareholders' agreement for formation of a joint venture .pursuant to shareholders' agreement, co will subscribe for rmb22.5mln, representing 45% of registered share capital of jv.

C&D International Investment Group Ltd <1908.HK>: Intl group-major and connected transaction - entering into of the capital increase agreement <1908.HK> . Unit yi yue, entered into the capital increase agreement with Suzhou Zhaokun and Xiamen Liyuan . Under agreement parties agreed that the registered capital of the target company will be increased from RMB100 million to RMB114.9 million . Yi Yue shall pay to target co capital consideration of RMB22.7 million . Says will fund the capital contribution by its internal resources or shareholder's loan .

C&D International Investment Group Ltd <1908.HK>: Intl group-discloseable transaction - entering into entrusted construction agreements <1908.HK> . Unit entered into entrusted construction agreements with the Xiamen hu li qu construction bureau . Zhaocheng engineering shall provide construction management services to the Xiamen hu li qu construction bureau . For jin lin wan entrusted construction agreement aggregate construction management fees shall be approximately RMB18.8 million . Says agreements in respect of the jin lin wan project and the mei lun hua yuan project . Says aggregate construction management fees for mei lun hua yuan entrusted construction agreement shall be approximately RMB9.6 million .

C&D International Investment Group Ltd <1908.HK>: Shanghai zhaoyu, a subsidiary of the company, entered into the property lease agreement . Lease agreement with Shanghai xincheng . Shanghai zhaoyu as the lessee has agreed to rent the commercial properties known as Shanghai xincheng yoho city . Deal for at an aggregate rental amount of RMB62.3 million .

C&D International Investment Group Ltd <1908.HK>: Intl group-announcement in relation to subscription of shares in j-bridge investment co., ltd. <1908.HK> . Purchase price of each share is US$522.57 . The aggregate consideration of the subscription is US$6.5 million . On August 3, Lee jie international, entered into a share subscription agreement with j-bridge and current shareholder of j-bridge .

C&D International Investment Group Ltd:Says yi yue, Xiamen C&D and Fujian anya entered into the cooperation agreement.Total registered share capital of the joint venture will be RMB10 million.Agreement for the formation of a joint venture for carrying out the sales of high-end rosewood furniture.

C&D International Investment Group Ltd:Says zhao chengmin resigned from her position as deputy executive officer - RTRS.Says shi zhen resigned from his position as chief executive officer of the company with effect from 15 March 2016.Zhao chengmin remain as executive directors of the company Shi zhen remain as executive directors of the company.