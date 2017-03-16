Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Samsonite International posts FY profit attributable of $255.7 mln

Samsonite International SA <1910.HK> : FY profit attributable to equity holders US$255.7 million versus US$197.6 million . FY net sales increased to US$2.81 billion, reflecting an increase of 17.3 pct on a constant currency basis . "With an improving outlook in some of our bigger markets, we expect better results in coming year" . Following refinancing of senior credit facilities in Feb 2017, cash interest cost is expected to fall by about $16.0 million in first year . India was affected by government's demonetization initiative, recording a 0.5 pct dip in constant currency net sales FY 2016 . On March 15, 2017 board announced cash distribution of about US$0.0687 per share, up 4.3 pct from distribution paid in 2016 .Board recommended cash distribution in amount of US$93.0 million, or about US$0.0659 per share for 2016.

Samsonite posts HY net profit of US$82.4 million<1910.HK>

Samsonite International SA <1910.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <1910.HK> . HY net profit US$82.4 million versus US$94.4 million last year . Says HY net sales increased to a record level of US$1.21 billion, reflecting an increase of 4.1% . Looking ahead to rest of year, expect challenging market conditions and currency headwinds to continue impacting business . Says "in the Chinese market, there are significant upheavals arising from the rapid growth of e-Commerce" .

Samsonite International says Samsonite India entered into Bagzone LLA<1910.HK>

Samsonite International SA <1910.HK>: Continuing connected transactions in relation to leave and license agreements and amenities agreements <1910.HK> . Says Samsonite India entered into the Bagzone Lla and the Satya Lla with Bagzone and Satya . Samsonite India also entered into the Tainwala Lla with Tainwala Holdings for a period of one year with effect from September 1, 2016 .

Samsonite says acquisition of Tumi Holdings closes<1910.HK>

Samsonite International SA: Closing of acquisition of Tumi Holdings Inc .All of conditions to closing under merger agreement satisfied, and closing took place on August 1, 2016.

Samsonite International says closing of Tumi acquisition to occur in early August 2016<1910.HK>

Samsonite International SA <1910.HK>: Poll result of general meeting held on July 26, 2016 satisfaction of a condition to closing of acquisition of Tumi Holdings Inc .Currently expected that closing will occur in early August 2016.

Samsonite International says Tumi stockholders approve merger agreement<1910.HK>

Samsonite International SA <1910.HK>: Result of the Tumi stockholders meeting - Tumi stockholders' approval for the merger obtained <1910.HK> . Says the merger agreement was duly adopted by the Tumi stockholders . Says "there is no assurance that the merger will be completed" . Adoption of merger agreement by Tumi stockholders satisfies one of the conditions to closing as specified in the merger agreement .

Tumi Holdings sets date for Samsonite merger vote

Tumi Holdings Inc : Continues to expect transaction with Samsonite to close in second half of 2016 .Tumi holdings sets July 12, 2016 special meeting for vote on merger agreement with Samsonite.

Samsonite updates on debt financing in relation to acquisition of Tumi Holdings<1910.HK>

Samsonite International SA <1910.HK>: Debt financing in relation to the acquisition of Tumi Holdings, Inc. - execution of credit agreement and funding of term loan B tranche into escrow . Refers to the announcements dated March 4, 2016 and April 25, 2016 . Unit entered into a credit agreement with respect to the senior credit facilities . Deal for with an aggregate principal amount of US$2.43 billion . Senior credit facilities consist of the revolving facility of US$500 million and the term loan facilities of US$1.93 billion . Says the pricing for the senior credit facilities is consistent with the terms included in the April 18, 2016 announcement. .

Samsonite International SA to acquire Tumi for US$26.75 per share

Samsonite International SA:Major transaction in relation to the acquisition of Tumi Holdings, Inc. and resumption of trading.On March 3, 2016, company and PTL Acquisition entered into the merger agreement with Tumi.Deal to acquire Tumi for cash consideration of us$26.75 per Tumi share.Says acquisition is proposed to be effected by way of a merger of PTL Acquisition with and into Tumi.Application has been made to the stock exchange for the resumption of trading in the shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on march 4, 2016.Aggregate cash consideration payable by the company under terms of merger agreement is expected to be about US$1.82 bln.Consideration will be funded by new committed debt financing comprising US$500 mln in revolving facility and up to US$1.93 bln in term loan facilities.Prior to closing, Tumi will cooperate with co to enable delisting by Tumi of the Tumi shares from New York Stock Exchange.Subject to satisfaction or waiver of conditions of merger, is currently expected that closing will occur in second half of 2016.