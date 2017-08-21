Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sunac China expects HY unaudited revenue to increase by about 25 pct

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd <1918.HK>::Expects that HY unaudited revenue of group will increase by about 25 pct.Expected result due to increase in gross profit margin of group.Expects HY gross profit to increase by about 80 pct, & profit attributable to owners of co to increase by more than 15 times.

Sunac China says Oct subscription value RMB15.42 bln

Sunac China Holdings Ltd <1918.HK> : in October 2016, group achieved a subscription value of rmb15.42 billion .As at end of October 2016, group achieved a sales amount of rmb108.03 billion.

Sunac China enters subscription agreement

Sunac China Holdings Ltd <1918.HK> : Sunac-...More (1) Connected Transaction - Proposed Share Issuance Under Specific Mandate (2) Application For Whitewash Waiver And (3) Appointment Of Independent Financial Adviser <1918.HK> . Company and subscriber (being controlling shareholder of company) entered into subscription agreement . Company conditionally agreed to allot and issue, subscription shares at subscription price of HK$6.18 per share . Gross and net aggregate proceeds after deducting all relevant costs and expenses of subscription is approximately HK$2.80 billion and HK$2.80 billion .Company intends to apply net proceeds to be raised from subscription for repayment of offshore debts and as general working capital of company.

Sunac China updates on operation data for August 2016<1918.HK>

Sunac China Holdings Ltd <1918.HK>: Unaudited operation data for August 2016 <1918.HK> . In August 2016, the group achieved a subscription value of RMB10.99 billion . In August 2016, the group achieved a contracted sales value amounted to RMB9.06 billion .

Sunac China Holdings posts HY net profit RMB72.9 million, down 92.3 pct<1918.HK>

Sunac China Holdings Ltd <1918.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1918.HK> . Says HY net profit RMB72.9 million, representing a decrease of approximately 92.3% . Says HY revenue of the group was approximately RMB10.59 billion, representing a growth rate of approximately 94.5% . Says expects that the Chinese economy will still be faced with relatively great pressures . No interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 was proposed by the board . In H2, the company will continue to consolidate the national layout of first- and second-tier core cities which has been formed .

Sunac China Holdings says unit enters equity transfer framework agreement with Hangzhou Jinhan<1918.HK>

Sunac China Holdings Ltd <1918.HK>: Discloseable transaction: acquisition of 50% equity and debt interests in the target companies <1918.HK> . Hainan Sunac, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into the equity transfer framework agreement with Hangzhou Jinhan . Consideration for the equity interests was RMB1.954 billion . Upon completion of the acquisition, Hainan Sunac will hold 50% equity interests in each of the target companies . Says the aggregate consideration for the acquisition was RMB2.05 billion . Relevant outstanding shareholder's borrowings owed by the relevant target companies to hangzhou jinhan was RMB99.1 million . Says the consideration for the acquisition will be financed by the group's internal resources .

Sunac China Holdings announces operation data for July 2016<1918.HK>

Sunac China Holdings Ltd <1918.HK>: Unaudited operation data for July 2016 <1918.HK> . In July 2016, the group achieved a subscription value of RMB9.18 billion . July contracted sales value amounted to RMB9.04 billion (representing year-on-year increase of 70% .

Sunac China Holdings issues profit warning<1918.HK>

Sunac China Holdings Ltd <1918.HK>: Profit warning <1918.HK> . The profits attributable to shareholders for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to record a decline of approximately 90% . Revenue and gross profit of the group for the six months ended 30 June 2016 are expected to record an increase . Increased finance costs which is expected to have adverse effect on the profits of the group for the period ended 30 June 2016 . Foreign exchange fluctuations during period under review have resulted in negative impacts on profit of group for six months ended June 2016 .

Sunac China's June contracted sales value amounted to RMB14.27 bln<1918.HK>

Sunac China Holdings Ltd <1918.HK>: Unaudited operation data for June 2016 <1918.HK> . In June 2016, the group achieved a subscription value amounted to RMB13.46 billion . In June 2016, contracted sales value amounted to RMB14.27 billion .

Sunac China announces operation data for May 2016<1918.HK>

Sunac China Holdings Ltd <1918.HK>: Unaudited operation data for May 2016 <1918.HK> . In May 2016, the group achieved a subscription value of RMB11.10 billion . In May 2016, the group achieved contracted sales value of RMB10.79 billion .