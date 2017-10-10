Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

COSCO Shipping Holdings expects to return to net profit of 2.7 bln yuan in Jan-Sept

Oct 10 (Reuters) - COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd <601919.SS>1919.HK:Says it expects to return to net profit of 2.7 billion yuan ($410.62 million) in Jan-Sept versus net loss of 9.2 billion yuan year ago.

Cosco Shipping held third meeting of fifth session of board of directors; Approved resolutions in relation to restructuring​

July 10 (Reuters) - Cosco Shipping Holdings Co Ltd <601919.SS>-:Held third meeting of fifth session of board of directors, considered and approved resolutions in relation to restructuring​.Trading in shares of company will not be resumed temporarily​.

Cosco Shipping Holdings' board elects chairman, vice chairman

May 25 (Reuters) - Cosco Shipping Holdings Co Ltd <601919.SS>1919.HK:Says board elects Wan Min as chairman, Huang Xiaowen as vice chairman.

China cosco says unit entered into disposal agreement with Cosco Chemical Logistics

China Cosco Holdings Co Ltd <601919.SS>- : Unit entered into disposal agreement with cosco chemical logistics . Deal for consideration RMB78.1 million .Pursuant to deal unit has conditionally agreed to transfer 100% equity interest in chongqing cosco chemical logistics..

China COSCO says Jan-Sept operating revenue RMB 49.87 bln

China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd <601919.SS> : jan-sept operating revenue rmb 49.87 billion versus rmb 44.11 billion .jan-sept net loss rmb 9.22 billion.

Cosco Shipping Ports says unit enters concession agreement in relation to Khalifa Port Container Terminal 2

Cosco Shipping Ports Ltd <1199.HK> : Cosco Ship Port-discloseable Transaction - Concession Agreement In Relation To Khalifa Port Container Terminal 2 . Cspl spv, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into concession agreement . Expected that a joint venture company will be established by cspl spv and ad ports . Total consideration payable of approximately us$738 million for the deal . Agreement in connection with construction, management and operation of kpct2. . Estimated capital expenditure of approximately us$322 million in present value terms .Will finance capital requirements of kpct2 by combination of its internal resources and external bank borrowings.

China cosco Holdings Company updates on acquisitions of equity interests in offshore companies

China COSCO Holdings Company Limited <601919.SS>: Acquisitions Of Equity Interests In Offshore Companies . Says cosco shipping group entered into offshore company spas . Members of group agreed to acquire,other members of group and certain independent third parties agreed to sell certain equity interests in offshore co's . Total consideration of proposed connected transactions is approximately rmb5.7 million .Consideration for 75% equity interest in cs turkey under first turkey spa is approximately hk$3.8 million.

China COSCO swings to net loss in H1

China Cosco Holdings Co Ltd <601919.SS><1919.HK> :Says it swings to net loss of 7.2 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) in H1.

China COSCO updates acquisitions of stakes in offshore companies<1919.HK><601919.SS>

China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd <601919.SS>: acquisitions of equity interests in offshore companies . Says group and COSCO Shipping Group entered into the offshore companies SPAs . Consideration for 90% equity interest in CS Romania under first Romania SPA is HK$1.8 million . Group conditionally agreed to acquire and other members of the cosco group . Consideration will be funded from self-generated funds of the group . Consideration shall be payable in cash on the completion date, except for the Russia SPAs .

Sino-Global signs cooperation agreement with Cosco Logistics

Sino-global Shipping America Ltd : Signs strategic cooperation agreement with Cosco Logistics . Says both companies will mutually provide logistics services between China And United States .Says Cosco Logistics is part of China Cosco Holdings Company Ltd.