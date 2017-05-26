Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Daiwa House Industry to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 35 bln yen

May 26(Reuters) - Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd <1925.T>:Says it will issue twelfth series and thirteenth series and fourteenth series unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 billion yen, 10 billion yen and 10 billion yen respectively, with payment date on June 1.The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 1, 2022, June 1, 2027 and June 1, 2037 respectively, and coupon rate 0.07 percent, 0.285 percent and 0.771 percent per annum respectively.Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. will serve as underwriters.

Daiwa House Industry plans to invest 700 bln yen in real estate- Nikkei

Nikkei: Daiwa House Industry Co plans to increase size of rental factories it operates in Southern Vietnam almost fourfold by march 2019- Nikkei .Daiwa House plans to invest 700 billion yen in real estate domestically and abroad- Nikkei.

Daiwa House Industry to develop logistics facilities via Thailand venture - Nikkei<1925.T>

Nikkei: Daiwa House Industry to set up wha Daiwa Logistics Property as jv with WHA, a thai warehouse and distribution center developer -Nikkei . Daiwa House Industry will invest 3.7 billion yen to take 49% stake in jv co, which will operate logistics and distribution facilities in Thailand -Nikkei .

Daiwa House Industry is joining consortium that will build 164-unit condominium development near Sydney - Nikkei

: Daiwa House Industry joining consortium that will build a 164-unit Condominium development near Sydney, expanding its operations in Australia- Nikkei . Daiwa House Industry's Condominium construction begins as early as this summer, with costs projected at roughly 13 billion yen ($121 million) - Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/22PGtRV) Further company coverage: [1925.T] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).

Daiwa House Industry to issue 7th and 8th series corporate bonds

Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd <1925.T> : Says it plans to issue 7th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 billion yen, with maturity date June 18, 2021 and coupon rate of 0.060 percent per annum . Says it plans to issue 8th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen, with maturity date June 20, 2036 and coupon rate of 0.603 percent per annum .Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, with subscription date on June 1 and payment date on June 8.

R&I affirms Daiwa House Industry‘s rating at "AA-" and stable outlook

Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable.

Daiwa House Industry expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016; revises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016; affirms year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd:Says it expects an extraordinary loss of 84.9 billion yen for FY ended March 2016.Says the loss is recorded for the payment for retirement.Says the company remained the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue at 3,180,000 million yen for FY ended March 2016.Operating profit forecast at 240,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast at 228,000 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to 100,000 million yen from 154,000 million yen.Earnings per share decreased to 151.00 yen from 232.50 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 3,182.44 billion yen, net income of 156.23 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the extraordinary loss is the main reason for the forecast.Says year-end dividend forecast at 45 yen per share not changed for FY ended March 2016.

Daiwa House Industry to issue mid-year dividend and raises consolidated full-year outlook and year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd:Resolved to issue mid-year dividend of 35 yen per share for the FY ending March 2016.Dividend issued to shareholders of record as of Sep. 30.Dividend payment date Dec. 4.Says the mid-year dividend amount is above the latest forecast of 30 yen per share disclosed on May 13.Says the company raised the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ending March 2016.Revenue forecast increased to 3,180,000 million yen from 3,000,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast increased to 240,000 million yen from 200,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 228,000 million yen from 192,000 million yen.Net profit forecast increased to 154,000 million yen from 125,000 million yen.Earnings per share forecast increased to 232.50 yen from 188.71 yen.Comments that performance progress and investment are the main reasons for the forecast.Raised year-end dividend forecast to 45 yen per share from 40 yen per share for FY ending March 2016.