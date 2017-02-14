Edition:
BAIC Motor Corp Ltd (1958.HK)

1958.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.74 (+8.96%)
Prev Close
HK$8.26
Open
HK$8.66
Day's High
HK$9.24
Day's Low
HK$8.54
Volume
58,593,400
Avg. Vol
12,810,929
52-wk High
HK$9.50
52-wk Low
HK$6.41

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Baic Motor Corp says net profit attributable for year ended Dec. 31 2016 expected to increase over 90%
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Baic Motor Corp Ltd <1958.HK>- : Net profit attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 december 2016 is expected to increase by over 90% .Profit increase due to increase in results of Beijing Benz And Beijing Brand in 2016.  Full Article

BAIC Motor Corp HY net profit RMB 2.41 bln<1958.HK>
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

BAIC Motor Corp Ltd <1958.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <1958.HK> . HY net profit RMB 2.41 billion versus RMB2.17 billion . Says HY revenue RMB 49.04 billion versus 36.52 billion . Did not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . For the automobiles market, the 50% reduction in purchase tax for low-emission vehicles is likely to expire towards the end of 2016 . Expect considerable room for growth in new energy vehicle sales in the second half of 2016, despite a decline in new energy vehicles subsidies . Infrastructure for new energy vehicles market continues to improve and the public's approval gradually increases" . Says the all-new e-class sedans will go on sale in the third quarter of 2016. . Says group is fully confident of its market prospects and expects e class Sedans to be a new source of profit growth for Beijing benz . In the second half, Beijing hyundai will launch a brand new verna a0 and a face-lifted new Santa-Fe .  Full Article

BAIC MOTOR Corp Ltd issues FY profit outlook
Friday, 26 Feb 2016 

BAIC MOTOR Corp Ltd:Profit attributable to the owner for 31 December 2015 is expected to decrease by 26.5% as compared with corresponding period in 2014.Expected decrease in the results was mainly due to the overall volatility in the automobile industry in 2015.  Full Article

UPDATE 1-China's Chongqing Changan to stop selling combustion-engine cars from 2025

* Chongqing to invest over 100 bln yuan for "new energy strategy"

