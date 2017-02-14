BAIC Motor Corp Ltd (1958.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Baic Motor Corp says net profit attributable for year ended Dec. 31 2016 expected to increase over 90%
Baic Motor Corp Ltd <1958.HK>- : Net profit attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 december 2016 is expected to increase by over 90% .Profit increase due to increase in results of Beijing Benz And Beijing Brand in 2016. Full Article
BAIC Motor Corp HY net profit RMB 2.41 bln<1958.HK>
BAIC Motor Corp Ltd <1958.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <1958.HK> . HY net profit RMB 2.41 billion versus RMB2.17 billion . Says HY revenue RMB 49.04 billion versus 36.52 billion . Did not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . For the automobiles market, the 50% reduction in purchase tax for low-emission vehicles is likely to expire towards the end of 2016 . Expect considerable room for growth in new energy vehicle sales in the second half of 2016, despite a decline in new energy vehicles subsidies . Infrastructure for new energy vehicles market continues to improve and the public's approval gradually increases" . Says the all-new e-class sedans will go on sale in the third quarter of 2016. . Says group is fully confident of its market prospects and expects e class Sedans to be a new source of profit growth for Beijing benz . In the second half, Beijing hyundai will launch a brand new verna a0 and a face-lifted new Santa-Fe . Full Article
BAIC MOTOR Corp Ltd issues FY profit outlook
BAIC MOTOR Corp Ltd:Profit attributable to the owner for 31 December 2015 is expected to decrease by 26.5% as compared with corresponding period in 2014.Expected decrease in the results was mainly due to the overall volatility in the automobile industry in 2015. Full Article
