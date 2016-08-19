Edition:
Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd (1963.HK)

1963.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.38HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
HK$6.44
Open
HK$6.44
Day's High
HK$6.44
Day's Low
HK$6.35
Volume
745,000
Avg. Vol
1,122,478
52-wk High
HK$7.02
52-wk Low
HK$5.91

Latest Key Developments

Bank of Chongqing says HY net profit RMB 2.03 bln<1963.HK>
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd <1963.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <1963.HK> . HY net profit RMB 2.03 billion versus RMB 1.84 billion a year ago . In the second half of 2016, the domestic and international economic environment will remain complicated . HY net interest income RMB 3.93 billion billion versus RMB 3.41 billion a year ago . In the second half of 2016, the bank will continue to implement the restructuring and upgrading of various businesses . Bank will not distribute any interim dividend for the first six months of 2016 . Chongqing is expected to maintain a favourable momentum of rapid development in its economic growth" .  Full Article

Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd News

BRIEF-Bank Of Chongqing posts HY net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB2.25 bln

* Hy net profit attributable to shareholders of bank rmb 2.25 billion versus rmb2.03 billion

