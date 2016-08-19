Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd <1963.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <1963.HK> . HY net profit RMB 2.03 billion versus RMB 1.84 billion a year ago . In the second half of 2016, the domestic and international economic environment will remain complicated . HY net interest income RMB 3.93 billion billion versus RMB 3.41 billion a year ago . In the second half of 2016, the bank will continue to implement the restructuring and upgrading of various businesses . Bank will not distribute any interim dividend for the first six months of 2016 . Chongqing is expected to maintain a favourable momentum of rapid development in its economic growth" .