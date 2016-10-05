JGC Corp (1963.T)
1,872JPY
7:06am IST
¥-19 (-1.00%)
¥1,891
¥1,883
¥1,883
¥1,866
281,200
1,468,673
¥2,240
¥1,649
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
JGC Corp receives order from Bahrain National Gas- Nikkei
Nikkei : JGC Corp received roughly 10 bln yen ($97.2 mln) order from state-run Bahrain National Gas - Nikkei .JGC to build storage tanks as well as pipelines connecting them to plant; order to be completed by september 2018 -Nikkei. Full Article
JGC Corp has won an order estimated at around 20 bln yen for power plant project - Nikkei
Nikkei: JGC Corp has won an order estimated at around 20 billion yen ($198 million) for a power plant project from a utility in the Philippines - Nikkei .The 105,000kw coal-fired facility in Sarangani Province is slated to begin operations in April 2019 - Nikkei. Full Article
JGC raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
JGC CORP:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 49.5 yen per share from 40 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Xiamen Sunrise's unit signs supply contract with Japan's JGC Corp
* Says unit signs supply contract worth $13.0 million with Japan's JGC Corp