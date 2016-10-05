Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JGC Corp receives order from Bahrain National Gas- Nikkei

Nikkei : JGC Corp received roughly 10 bln yen ($97.2 mln) order from state-run Bahrain National Gas - Nikkei .JGC to build storage tanks as well as pipelines connecting them to plant; order to be completed by september 2018 -Nikkei.

JGC Corp has won an order estimated at around 20 bln yen for power plant project - Nikkei

Nikkei: JGC Corp has won an order estimated at around 20 billion yen ($198 million) for a power plant project from a utility in the Philippines - Nikkei .The 105,000kw coal-fired facility in Sarangani Province is slated to begin operations in April 2019 - Nikkei.

JGC raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

JGC CORP:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 49.5 yen per share from 40 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2016.