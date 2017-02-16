Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China SCE Property sees substantial increase in FY net profit

China Sce Property Holdings Ltd <1966.HK> : Group is expected to record a substantial increase in profit attributable to owners of parent for year ended 31 December 2016 .Expected result attributable to substantial increase in delivery of properties of group and its joint ventures.

China SCE Property HY net profit RMB630.7 million<1966.HK>

China SCE Property Holdings Ltd <1966.HK>: HY contracted sales amount increased by approximately 119.5% to approximately RMB11.88 billion . HY profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by approximately 0.2% to approximately RMB630.7 million . HY revenue decreased by approximately 3.3% to about RMB5.80 billion .

China SCE Property says July contracted sales of about RMB1.59 bln<1966.HK>

China SCE Property Holdings Ltd <1966.HK>: Ppt-unaudited operating figures for July 2016 <1966.HK> . For July 2016, the group and its joint ventures achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.593 billion .

China SCE Property achieved contracted sales amount for June of about RMB4.44 bln<1966.HK>

China SCE Property Holdings Ltd <1966.HK>: Ppt-unaudited operating figures for June 2016 <1966.HK> . In June 2016, the group and its joint ventures achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB4.438 billion .

China SCE Property Holdings announces contracted sales for May<1966.HK>

China SCE Property Holdings Ltd <1966.HK>: Ppt-unaudited operating figures for May 2016 <1966.HK> . In May 2016, the group and its joint ventures achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.84 billion .