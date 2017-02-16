China SCE Property Holdings Ltd (1966.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China SCE Property sees substantial increase in FY net profit
China Sce Property Holdings Ltd <1966.HK> : Group is expected to record a substantial increase in profit attributable to owners of parent for year ended 31 December 2016 .Expected result attributable to substantial increase in delivery of properties of group and its joint ventures. Full Article
China SCE Property HY net profit RMB630.7 million<1966.HK>
China SCE Property Holdings Ltd <1966.HK>: HY contracted sales amount increased by approximately 119.5% to approximately RMB11.88 billion . HY profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by approximately 0.2% to approximately RMB630.7 million . HY revenue decreased by approximately 3.3% to about RMB5.80 billion . Full Article
China SCE Property says July contracted sales of about RMB1.59 bln<1966.HK>
China SCE Property Holdings Ltd <1966.HK>: Ppt-unaudited operating figures for July 2016 <1966.HK> . For July 2016, the group and its joint ventures achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.593 billion . Full Article
China SCE Property achieved contracted sales amount for June of about RMB4.44 bln<1966.HK>
China SCE Property Holdings Ltd <1966.HK>: Ppt-unaudited operating figures for June 2016 <1966.HK> . In June 2016, the group and its joint ventures achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB4.438 billion . Full Article
China SCE Property Holdings announces contracted sales for May<1966.HK>
China SCE Property Holdings Ltd <1966.HK>: Ppt-unaudited operating figures for May 2016 <1966.HK> . In May 2016, the group and its joint ventures achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.84 billion . Full Article
BRIEF-China Sce Property and Newup Holdings enter into placing and subscription agreement
* Newup Holdings and company entered into placing and subscription agreement with placing agents