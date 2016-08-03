Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IMAX China enters into installation agreement with Wanda Cinema Line Corp<1970.HK>

IMAX China Holding Inc <1970.HK>: Business update Wanda Cinema Line Corporation limited agrees to add 150 IMAX theatres . Says entered into an agreement with Wanda Cinema Line Corporation Limited . Under installation agreement, 150 IMAX theatres to be built throughout China over six years, starting next year . With this agreement, IMAX China's total backlog will increase nearly 60 percent .

IMAX China posts HY profit of $17.7 mln vs loss of $67.9 mln last year<1970.HK>

IMAX China Holding Inc <1970.HK>: HY total revenues increased 25.4% to US$55.1 million . Board has recommended that no interim dividend be paid in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Have increased our 2016 installation guidance to 115 theatres for 2016, up from original 2016 installation guidance of 100 theatres" . HY profit for the period $17.7 million versus loss of $67.9 million . Looking ahead, we expect our heightened network growth in 2016" .

IMAX China announces formation of joint venture with CMC Culture<1970.HK>

IMAX China Holding Inc <1970.HK>: Past discloseable transaction in relation to formation of joint venture <1970.HK> . unit entered into the equityholders agreement with CMC to establish a film fund and a limited liability company . Fund will be capitalized initially by US$50 million . Says each of IMAX (Shanghai) and CMC will own 50% equity interest in the advisor and will contribute 50% of the registered capital ."CMC" CMC Culture Limited Liability Company, a limited liability company organized and existing under the laws of the PRC .