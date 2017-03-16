Swire Properties Ltd (1972.HK)
27.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.25 (-0.90%)
HK$27.65
HK$27.70
HK$27.70
HK$27.15
1,566,675
2,251,472
HK$27.75
HK$21.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Swire Properties says FY reported net profit rose 7 pct
Swire Properties Ltd <1972.HK> : fy reported net profit hk$ 15,050 million versus hk$14,072 million a year ago . fy revenue hk$16,792 million versus hk$16,447 million . retail sales are expected to grow modestly in Guangzhou in 2017 . office rents in Beijing are expected to be weak in 2017 . directors have declared a second interim dividend of hk$0.48 per share . retail sales are expected to grow more briskly in Chengdu in 2017. . trading conditions for our hotels are expected to remain difficult in 2017. .retail sales are expected to grow modestly in Beijing in 2017. Full Article
Swire Properties HY reported net profit HK$ 5.33 bln vs HK$8.49 bln<1972.HK>
Swire Properties Ltd <1972.HK>: 2016 interim results <1972.HK> . HY reported net profit hk$ 5.33 billion versus hk$8.49 billion year ago . HY revenue hk$ 7.89 billion versus hk$9.39 billion year ago . Demand for office space in Hong Kong is likely to be subdued in the second half of the year . First interim dividend of hk$ 0.23 per share . Fall in retail sales in hong kong has made retailers more cautious . In H2, property trading profits are expected to continue to be recognised on sales of residential units in Miami and in Hong Kong . Residential leasing market is expected to be stable in the second half of 2016." . Hotels are expected to continue to face difficult conditions in the second half of 2016" . Regarding office space, high occupancy in properties is likely to underpin rents . Full Article
