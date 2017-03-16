Swire Properties Ltd <1972.HK> : fy reported net profit hk$ 15,050 million versus hk$14,072 million a year ago . fy revenue hk$16,792 million versus hk$16,447 million . retail sales are expected to grow modestly in Guangzhou in 2017 . office rents in Beijing are expected to be weak in 2017 . directors have declared a second interim dividend of hk$0.48 per share . retail sales are expected to grow more briskly in Chengdu in 2017. . trading conditions for our hotels are expected to remain difficult in 2017. .retail sales are expected to grow modestly in Beijing in 2017.

Swire Properties Ltd <1972.HK>: 2016 interim results <1972.HK> . HY reported net profit hk$ 5.33 billion versus hk$8.49 billion year ago . HY revenue hk$ 7.89 billion versus hk$9.39 billion year ago . Demand for office space in Hong Kong is likely to be subdued in the second half of the year . First interim dividend of hk$ 0.23 per share . Fall in retail sales in hong kong has made retailers more cautious . In H2, property trading profits are expected to continue to be recognised on sales of residential units in Miami and in Hong Kong . Residential leasing market is expected to be stable in the second half of 2016." . Hotels are expected to continue to face difficult conditions in the second half of 2016" . Regarding office space, high occupancy in properties is likely to underpin rents .