Nameson Holdings Ltd <1982.HK>: Hldgs-discloseable transaction in relation to the purchase of machinery . Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into the machinery purchase contract with the vendor . Deal for consideration of approximately US$11.76 million . Consideration for the purchase will be funded by the net proceeds from the initial public offering of the company in April 2016 .Says consideration to be satisfied by cash.