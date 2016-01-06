Tsaker Chemical Group Ltd (1986.HK)
1986.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.41HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.04 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
HK$3.37
Open
HK$3.36
Day's High
HK$3.41
Day's Low
HK$3.26
Volume
969,500
Avg. Vol
1,213,159
52-wk High
HK$4.98
52-wk Low
HK$2.38
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tsaker Chemical Group issues FY 2015 profit outlook
Tsaker Chemical Group Ltd:Expects to record reduction of 15% to 25% in its consol net profit for the year ended 31 December 2015.Reduction in consolidated profit attributable to shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2015 is expected to be 25% to 35%.Says expected reduction due to the professional parties expenses incurred for the listing of the company. Full Article
No consensus analysis data available.