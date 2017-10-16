Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fortune Land signs agreement with China Minsheng Banking, unit to buy stakes in property firms

Oct 16 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd <600340.SS>:Says it signs strategic agreement to obtain up to 20 billion yuan ($3.04 billion) credit line and financing support from China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd <<<600016.SS>>>1988.HK.Says unit signs agreement to buy 49 percent stake in property firm for 1.9 billion yuan.Says unit signs agreement to buy 45 percent stake in property firm for 1.4 billion yuan.

China Minsheng Banking issues financial bonds of 20 bln yuan

China Minsheng Banking <600016.SS>: Says it issued financial bonds of 20 billion yuan with a term of three years on Oct. 27 .Says the coupon rate is 2.95 percent.

China Minsheng Banking issues 20 bln yuan tier 2 capital bonds

China Minsheng Banking <600016.SS>: Says it issued tier 2 capital bonds of 20 billion yuan on Aug. 30 .Says the bonds is with a term of 10 years and the coupon rate is 3.5 percent.

China Minsheng Banking to pay 1.15 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 H1 dividend

China Minsheng Banking <600016.SS>:Says it will pay 1.15 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 H1 dividend.

China Minsheng Banking's H1 net profit up 1.7 pct y/y

China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd <600016.SS><1988.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 1.7 percent y/y at 27.2 billion yuan ($4.07 billion).

New Hope Group holds 4.8 pct pf Minsheng Banking after unit cuts stake

China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd <600016.SS><1988.HK> :Says unit of New Hope Group has reduced 65.2 million A-shares in the company between July 18-22, taking New Hope Group's holdings to 4.82 percent.

China Minsheng Banking Corp says Oceanwide Holdings acquired shares of company<1988.HK><600016.SS>

China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd <600016.SS>: Oceanwide Holdings acquired 840.9 million a shares of the company through block trading system . Oceanwide Holdings acquired 3 million a shares of the company through secondary market trading .

China Oceanwide buys more shares in China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd <600016.SS><1988.HK> : Says China Oceanwide Holdings Group has bought 3.0 million A-shares in the company between July 11 and July 15 .Says China Oceanwide holds approximately 4.61 percent of the total issued share capital of the company as of July 15.

China Minsheng Banking to pay second half of 2015 dividend on June 24

China Minsheng Banking <600016.SS> Corp., Ltd.: Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for the second half of 2015 as a record of June 23 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 24 and the dividend will be paid on June 24.

China Minsheng Banking updates on aircraft leasing between Minsheng Jiashi and Oceanwide International<600016.SS>

China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd <600016.SS>: Connected transaction aircraft leasing between minsheng jiashi and oceanwide international <1988.HK> . Direct leasing of gulfstream g650 between minsheng jiashi and oceanwide international was approved" . Resolution on aircraft leasing between unit of minsheng financial leasing co and China oceanwide international investment was passed . Minsheng jiashi will purchase a gulfstream g650 from gulfstream aerospace at a basic cost of approximately US$64.50 million .