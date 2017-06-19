Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Man Wah Holdings Group expects to record 10 pct fall in HY profit attributable

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Man Wah Holdings Ltd <1999.HK>::‍Group expected to record about 10 percent fall in HY profit attributable to owners of co.Expected HY result due to ‍appreciation of renminbi resulting in an exchange loss of about HK$28 million​.

Man Wah Holdings clarifies on Muddy Waters report on co

June 19 (Reuters) - Man Wah Holdings Ltd <1999.HK>::Man Wah Hldgs-clarification Announcement <<<1999.HK>>>.Notes that allegations in Muddy Waters report are substantively same as those addressed in clarification announcement.Also notes that Muddy Waters report contained photos which Muddy Waters says are group's products."Such quotation of financial information of Beijing Classics by Muddy Waters is misleading because in 2015 & 2016, Beijing Classics was not distributor of group"."Muddy Waters report goes on to make disparaging remarks about group's products".

Man Wah Holdings posts FY net profit HK$1.33 billion<1999.HK>

Man Wah Holdings Ltd <1999.HK>: Hldgs-...more announcement of final results for the year ended 31 March 2016 and proposed bonus issue of shares and closure of register of member <1999.HK> . FY net profit hk$1.33 billion versus hk$1.08 billion . FY revenue hk$7.33 billion versus hk$6.55 billion . Says proposed final dividend of hk$0.19 per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2016 .