Covestro <1COV.DE> CFO to Reuters : Aiming for at least 1.78 billion EUR in EBITDA for the full year, up from an adjusted 1.64 billion in 2015 . Expects no special items in 2016

Recticel SA : Recticel and Covestro <1COV.DE> join forces on new CO2 based polyol .New technology will be implemented in Q4.

Covestro AG:Successfully placed a first bond in the total amount of 1.5 billion euros.Bond is divided into two fixed-interest tranches with terms of 5.5 years (coupon 1.00 pct, amount 500 million euros) and 8.5 years (coupon 1.75 pct, amount 500 million euros).As well as a variable-interest tranche (amount 500 million euros) with a term of 2 years and a spread of 0.60 pct over the 3-month Euribor.Proceeds will be primarily used to refinance a portion of the remaining loans from the Bayer Group that totaled 2.1 billion euros as of the end of 2015.

Covestro AG:Has established a debt issuance program (DIP) with a volume of eur 5 billion euros as framework for obtaining flexible financing from debt capital market​ - Reuters.

Covestro AG:Proposes payment of a first dividend for FY 2015 of 0.70 euro per share - Reuters.Plans to raise its dividend for FY 2016 and pay out 30 to 50 percent of this year's net income.

Covestro AG:Anticipates a substantial increase in adjusted EBITDA in FY 2015, up from 1.16 billion euros in previous year.Is assuming a year-on-year increase in adjusted EBITDA in fourth quarter.In FY 2015, Covestro expects sales to improve slightly (on a reported basis) from the prior-year figure of 11.76 billion euros.A low-single-digit percentage increase in core volume growth is forecast.FY 2015 revenue estimate 12.47 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2015 EBITDA estimate 1.514 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.