China Sunshine Paper Holdings Co Ltd (2002.HK)
2002.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.49HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
HK$2.48
Open
HK$2.49
Day's High
HK$2.55
Day's Low
HK$2.45
Volume
4,903,500
Avg. Vol
7,501,298
52-wk High
HK$3.63
52-wk Low
HK$1.31
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Sunshine Paper issues positive profit alert<2002.HK>
China Sunshine Paper Holdings Co Ltd <2002.HK>: Positive profit alert <2002.HK> . Expected that the consolidated profit of the group for the six months ended 30 June 2016 will record an increase of not less than 80% . Expected result due to increase in sales and gross profit margin of paper products . Full Article