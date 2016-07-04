Edition:
China Sunshine Paper Holdings Co Ltd (2002.HK)

2002.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.49HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
HK$2.48
Open
HK$2.49
Day's High
HK$2.55
Day's Low
HK$2.45
Volume
4,903,500
Avg. Vol
7,501,298
52-wk High
HK$3.63
52-wk Low
HK$1.31

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Sunshine Paper issues positive profit alert<2002.HK>
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

China Sunshine Paper Holdings Co Ltd <2002.HK>: Positive profit alert <2002.HK> . Expected that the consolidated profit of the group for the six months ended 30 June 2016 will record an increase of not less than 80% . Expected result due to increase in sales and gross profit margin of paper products .  Full Article

