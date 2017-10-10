Edition:
India

SSY Group Ltd (2005.HK)

2005.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.90
Open
HK$3.91
Day's High
HK$3.96
Day's Low
HK$3.87
Volume
3,295,452
Avg. Vol
3,782,761
52-wk High
HK$3.96
52-wk Low
HK$2.38

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SSY Group says turnover of group for 9 months ended Sept. 30, 2017, HK$2,105 mln, up 24.2 pct
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - SSY Group Ltd <2005.HK>::‍Gross profit margin of group for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2017 was 55.1​ percent, up 4.4 percent.‍Turnover of group for nine months ended 30 september 2017 is HK$2,105 million, up by 24.2 percent​.  Full Article

SSY Group obtains approval for drug clinical trial from China FDA<2005.HK>
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

SSY Group Ltd <2005.HK>: Voluntary announcement - update on product development <2005.HK> . Obtained approvals for drug registration and drug clinical trial for Trelagliptin Succinate bulk pharmaceutical and tablets respectively . Obtained approvals for drug clinical trial for Ambroxol Hydrochloride solution for inhalation from the China Food and Drug Administration . Approval from the China Food and Drug Administration .  Full Article

SSY Group reports HY net profit HK$210 mln representing a decrease of 16.0%<2005.HK>
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

SSY Group Ltd <2005.HK>: In the first half of this year, the group achieved a sales revenue of HK$1.11 billion representing an increase of 4.5% . Says directors resolved to pay an interim dividend of HK2.5 cents per share .Says HY net profit was HK$210 mln representing a decrease of 16.0%.  Full Article

SSY Group receives approval for certain products<2005.HK>
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

SSY Group Ltd <2005.HK>: Voluntary announcement - update on product development . Obtained approval for drug production and registration for ambroxol hydrochloride and sodium chloride injection from China FDA .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

SSY Group Ltd News

BRIEF-SSY Group obtains production approvals from FDA of Hebei province

* Obtained production approvals for seven bulk pharmaceuticals as approved from food and drug administration of Hebei province

» More 2005.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials