Oct 10 (Reuters) - SSY Group Ltd <2005.HK>::‍Gross profit margin of group for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2017 was 55.1​ percent, up 4.4 percent.‍Turnover of group for nine months ended 30 september 2017 is HK$2,105 million, up by 24.2 percent​.

SSY Group obtains approval for drug clinical trial from China FDA<2005.HK>

SSY Group Ltd <2005.HK>: Voluntary announcement - update on product development <2005.HK> . Obtained approvals for drug registration and drug clinical trial for Trelagliptin Succinate bulk pharmaceutical and tablets respectively . Obtained approvals for drug clinical trial for Ambroxol Hydrochloride solution for inhalation from the China Food and Drug Administration . Approval from the China Food and Drug Administration .

SSY Group reports HY net profit HK$210 mln representing a decrease of 16.0%<2005.HK>

SSY Group Ltd <2005.HK>: In the first half of this year, the group achieved a sales revenue of HK$1.11 billion representing an increase of 4.5% . Says directors resolved to pay an interim dividend of HK2.5 cents per share .Says HY net profit was HK$210 mln representing a decrease of 16.0%.

SSY Group receives approval for certain products<2005.HK>

SSY Group Ltd <2005.HK>: Voluntary announcement - update on product development . Obtained approval for drug production and registration for ambroxol hydrochloride and sodium chloride injection from China FDA .