Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co Ltd (2006.HK)

2006.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
HK$3.05
Open
HK$3.06
Day's High
HK$3.08
Day's Low
HK$2.99
Volume
4,396,000
Avg. Vol
6,590,781
52-wk High
HK$3.11
52-wk Low
HK$2.02

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group says unit bought stake in Keystone for RMB1.20 bln
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co Ltd <2006.HK>:Announces acquisition of 12.0001 pct equity interest in Keystone by Jin Jiang Hotels Development​.Jiang Hotels Development to acquire 12.0001 equity interest in Keystone for RMB1.20 billion.  Full Article

Jinjiang Hotels announces acquisition of 30% equity interests in Shanghai Xintiantian Cold Logistics<2006.HK>
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co Ltd <2006.HK>: Announcement connected transaction acquisition of 30% equity interests in Shanghai xintiantian Cold Logistics Co., Ltd By Jin Jiang Investment <2006.HK> . Jin Jiang Investment, a subsidiary of the company, entered into the equity transfer agreement with Mitsui & Co. and Mitsui China . Jin Jiang investment agreed to acquire 17.5% equity interests in XTT held by Mitsui & Co . Deal for consideration of RMB4.3 million .  Full Article

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels appoints Zhang Qian as CEO<2006.HK>
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co Ltd <2006.HK>: Zhang Qian has been appointed as the CEO .Xu Ming And Zhang Xiaoqiang has ceased to be an executive director.  Full Article

