Oct 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co Ltd <2006.HK>:Announces acquisition of 12.0001 pct equity interest in Keystone by Jin Jiang Hotels Development​.Jiang Hotels Development to acquire 12.0001 equity interest in Keystone for RMB1.20 billion.

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co Ltd <2006.HK>: Announcement connected transaction acquisition of 30% equity interests in Shanghai xintiantian Cold Logistics Co., Ltd By Jin Jiang Investment <2006.HK> . Jin Jiang Investment, a subsidiary of the company, entered into the equity transfer agreement with Mitsui & Co. and Mitsui China . Jin Jiang investment agreed to acquire 17.5% equity interests in XTT held by Mitsui & Co . Deal for consideration of RMB4.3 million .