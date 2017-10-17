Edition:
India

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd (2007.HK)

2007.HK on Hong Kong Stock

12.54HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
HK$12.48
Open
HK$12.62
Day's High
HK$12.84
Day's Low
HK$12.36
Volume
19,391,469
Avg. Vol
46,267,166
52-wk High
HK$15.06
52-wk Low
HK$3.92

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Country Garden Holdings as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities for HK$2,454 mln and US$935 mln
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>:Co as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities in amounts of HK$2,454 million and US$935 million, respectively for four years​.  Full Article

Country Garden Holdings Co says nine months contracted sales RMB428.17 bbln
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>::Nine months ​contracted sales about RMB428.17 billion.  Full Article

Country Garden Holdings posts contracted sales of about RMB380.67 bln for eight months ended 31 August
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>:For eight months ended 31 august 2017 contracted sales of approximately rmb380.67 billion.  Full Article

Phileo Australia sold residential subdivision site to Country Garden Mambourin
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 

July 10 (Reuters) - Phileo Australia Ltd -:Sold its residential subdivision site at Black Forest Road to Country Garden Mambourin for A$400 mln‍​.  Full Article

Country Garden says group achieved contracted sales of about RMB179.43 bln for 8-mnths to August<2007.HK>
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>: Unaudited operating figures for the eight months ended 31 August 2016 <2007.HK> . For 8 months ended 31 August 2016, group together with joint ventures and associates, achieved contracted sales of about RMB179.43 billion .  Full Article

Country Garden Holdings says HY profit up 9.3% year on year<2007.HK>
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2007.HK> . HY profit attributable to the owners of the company rose by 9.3% year on year to approximately RMB5.39 billion . Achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB125.07 billion in HY . The group's total revenue rose by about 21.2% year on year to approximately RMB57.36 billion in HY . Declared payment of an interim dividend of RMB6.92 cents per share . Real estate industry is expected to be supported by the government's stimulus package in the second half of 2016 .  Full Article

Country Garden says HY group contracted sales about RMB125.07 bln<2007.HK>
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>: Unaudited operating figures for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2007.HK> . For the six months ended 30 June 2016, the company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB125.07 billion . Raised the domestic annual contracted sales target of 2016 from RMB 168.00 billion to RMB 220.00 billion. .  Full Article

Country Garden achieved contracted sales of RMB100.00 bln<2007.HK>
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>: Unaudited operating figures <2007.HK> . Achieved contracted sales for the year of approximately RMB100.00 billion .  Full Article

Country Garden Holdings posts operating figures for five months ended 31 May 2016<2007.HK>
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>: Unaudited operating figures for the five months ended 31 May 2016 <2007.HK> . for 5 months ended 31 May 2016, group together with its joint ventures and associates, achieved contracted sales of about RMB95.50 billion .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd News

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities for HK$2,454 mln and US$935 mln

* Co as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities in amounts of HK$2,454 million and US$935 million, respectively for four years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More 2007.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials