Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Country Garden Holdings as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities for HK$2,454 mln and US$935 mln

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>:Co as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities in amounts of HK$2,454 million and US$935 million, respectively for four years​.

Country Garden Holdings Co says nine months contracted sales RMB428.17 bbln

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>::Nine months ​contracted sales about RMB428.17 billion.

Country Garden Holdings posts contracted sales of about RMB380.67 bln for eight months ended 31 August

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>:For eight months ended 31 august 2017 contracted sales of approximately rmb380.67 billion.

Phileo Australia sold residential subdivision site to Country Garden Mambourin

July 10 (Reuters) - Phileo Australia Ltd -:Sold its residential subdivision site at Black Forest Road to Country Garden Mambourin for A$400 mln‍​.

Country Garden says group achieved contracted sales of about RMB179.43 bln for 8-mnths to August<2007.HK>

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>: Unaudited operating figures for the eight months ended 31 August 2016 <2007.HK> . For 8 months ended 31 August 2016, group together with joint ventures and associates, achieved contracted sales of about RMB179.43 billion .

Country Garden Holdings says HY profit up 9.3% year on year<2007.HK>

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2007.HK> . HY profit attributable to the owners of the company rose by 9.3% year on year to approximately RMB5.39 billion . Achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB125.07 billion in HY . The group's total revenue rose by about 21.2% year on year to approximately RMB57.36 billion in HY . Declared payment of an interim dividend of RMB6.92 cents per share . Real estate industry is expected to be supported by the government's stimulus package in the second half of 2016 .

Country Garden says HY group contracted sales about RMB125.07 bln<2007.HK>

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>: Unaudited operating figures for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2007.HK> . For the six months ended 30 June 2016, the company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB125.07 billion . Raised the domestic annual contracted sales target of 2016 from RMB 168.00 billion to RMB 220.00 billion. .

Country Garden achieved contracted sales of RMB100.00 bln<2007.HK>

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>: Unaudited operating figures <2007.HK> . Achieved contracted sales for the year of approximately RMB100.00 billion .

Country Garden Holdings posts operating figures for five months ended 31 May 2016<2007.HK>

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd <2007.HK>: Unaudited operating figures for the five months ended 31 May 2016 <2007.HK> . for 5 months ended 31 May 2016, group together with its joint ventures and associates, achieved contracted sales of about RMB95.50 billion .