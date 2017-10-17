Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tangshan Jidong Equipment Engineering sees Q1~Q3 FY 2017 net profit to be 0.2 mln yuan to 1.5 mln yuan

Oct 17(Reuters) - Tangshan Jidong Equipment Engineering Co Ltd <000856.SZ> : :Sees Q1~Q3 FY 2017 net profit to be 0.2 million yuan to 1.5 million yuan.Says Q1~Q3 FY 2016 net profit was 57.4 million yuan.

BBMG issues 2017 first tranche mid-term bills worth 2.5 bln yuan

Oct 13(Reuters) - BBMG Corp <601992.SS>:Says it issued 2017 first tranche mid-term bills worth 2.5 billion yuan, with interest rate of 5.5 percent .

BBMG to pay cash 0.46 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment

BBMG Corporation <601992.SS> :Says it plans to pay cash 0.46 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment.

BBMG's H1 net profit up 73.8 pct

BBMG Corp <601992.SS><2009.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 73.8 percent y/y.

BBMG updates on subscription of shares to be issued by Jidong Cement<601992.SS>

BBMG Corp <601992.SS>: Company received a notice from BBMG Group Company limited, its controlling shareholder . Notice stating Beijing SASAC issued written approval on asset reorganization between BBMG Corp and Tangshan Jidong Cement . Written approval will be effective for a period of 12 months from the date of issue" .

BBMG Corp appoints Zeng Jin as President<2009.HK><601992.SS>

BBMG Corp <601992.SS>: Proposed appointment of executive director, resignation of executive director, appointment of president and resignation of president <2009.HK> . Zeng Jin has been proposed by the board to be appointed as an executive director of the company . Says board has received a resignation letter from Li Weidong to tender his resignation as an executive director . Zeng Jin was appointed as the President of the company on 5 August 2016 . Received a resignation letter Jiang Deyi on 5 August 2016 in respect of his duty as President of company with effect from 5 August 2016 .

China building materials provider BBMG's chairman steps down from general manager post

BBMG Corp <601992.SS><2009.HK> :Says Jiang Deyi resigns as general manager due to change in job role, will remain as chairman.

BBMG says co received approval for the proposed spin-off<2009.HK><601992.SS>

BBMG Corp <601992.SS>: Approval of the proposed spin-off <2009.HK> . Stock exchange has confirmed that co may proceed with the proposed spin-off pursuant to the share issuance and asset purchase agreement .

BBMG updates on progress of matters in relation equity acquisition of Jidong Development Group<2009.HK><601992.SS>

BBMG Corp <601992.SS>: Announcement on progress of the matters in relation to the capital increase and equity acquisition of Jidong Development Group Co., Ltd. <2009.HK> . Jidong Development received approval on matters in relation to transfer of certain shares in Tangshan Jidong Cement Co and Tangshan Jidong Equipment & Engineering .

China's building materials provider BBMG sees H1 profit up 60-80 pct

BBMG Corp <601992.SS><2009.HK> :Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 60-80 percent y/y versus net profit of 1.0 billion yuan ($149.63 million) year ago.