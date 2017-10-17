Edition:
BBMG Corp (2009.HK)

2009.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
HK$4.14
Open
HK$4.18
Day's High
HK$4.19
Day's Low
HK$4.07
Volume
39,718,000
Avg. Vol
36,710,547
52-wk High
HK$5.25
52-wk Low
HK$2.56

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tangshan Jidong Equipment Engineering sees Q1~Q3 FY 2017 net profit to be 0.2 mln yuan to 1.5 mln yuan
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17(Reuters) - Tangshan Jidong Equipment Engineering Co Ltd <000856.SZ> : :Sees Q1~Q3 FY 2017 net profit to be 0.2 million yuan to 1.5 million yuan.Says Q1~Q3 FY 2016 net profit was 57.4 million yuan.  Full Article

BBMG issues 2017 first tranche mid-term bills worth 2.5 bln yuan
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13(Reuters) - BBMG Corp <601992.SS>:Says it issued 2017 first tranche mid-term bills worth 2.5 billion yuan, with interest rate of 5.5 percent .  Full Article

BBMG to pay cash 0.46 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Thursday, 30 Mar 2017 

BBMG Corporation <601992.SS> :Says it plans to pay cash 0.46 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment.  Full Article

BBMG's H1 net profit up 73.8 pct
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

BBMG Corp <601992.SS><2009.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 73.8 percent y/y.  Full Article

BBMG updates on subscription of shares to be issued by Jidong Cement<601992.SS>
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

BBMG Corp <601992.SS>: Company received a notice from BBMG Group Company limited, its controlling shareholder . Notice stating Beijing SASAC issued written approval on asset reorganization between BBMG Corp and Tangshan Jidong Cement . Written approval will be effective for a period of 12 months from the date of issue" .  Full Article

BBMG Corp appoints Zeng Jin as President<2009.HK><601992.SS>
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

BBMG Corp <601992.SS>: Proposed appointment of executive director, resignation of executive director, appointment of president and resignation of president <2009.HK> . Zeng Jin has been proposed by the board to be appointed as an executive director of the company . Says board has received a resignation letter from Li Weidong to tender his resignation as an executive director . Zeng Jin was appointed as the President of the company on 5 August 2016 . Received a resignation letter Jiang Deyi on 5 August 2016 in respect of his duty as President of company with effect from 5 August 2016 .  Full Article

China building materials provider BBMG's chairman steps down from general manager post
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

BBMG Corp <601992.SS><2009.HK> :Says Jiang Deyi resigns as general manager due to change in job role, will remain as chairman.  Full Article

BBMG says co received approval for the proposed spin-off<2009.HK><601992.SS>
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

BBMG Corp <601992.SS>: Approval of the proposed spin-off <2009.HK> . Stock exchange has confirmed that co may proceed with the proposed spin-off pursuant to the share issuance and asset purchase agreement .  Full Article

BBMG updates on progress of matters in relation equity acquisition of Jidong Development Group<2009.HK><601992.SS>
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

BBMG Corp <601992.SS>: Announcement on progress of the matters in relation to the capital increase and equity acquisition of Jidong Development Group Co., Ltd. <2009.HK> . Jidong Development received approval on matters in relation to transfer of certain shares in Tangshan Jidong Cement Co and Tangshan Jidong Equipment & Engineering .  Full Article

China's building materials provider BBMG sees H1 profit up 60-80 pct
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

BBMG Corp <601992.SS><2009.HK> :Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 60-80 percent y/y versus net profit of 1.0 billion yuan ($149.63 million) year ago.  Full Article

