Sunshine Oilsands Ltd says appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd:Qiping Men has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation with effect from December 18, 2015.

Sunshine announces closing of private placement under general mandate

Sunshine:Says that it has completed the closing of private placement of 78,125,000 Common Shares at a price of HK $0.64 per Common Share (about C$0.11 per Common Share), for gross proceeds of HK $50,000,000 (about C$8,585,017).Placement expenses are estimated to be about HK $1,700,000 (about C$291,891).

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd announces Closing of Private Placement Under General Mandate

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd:Completed the closing of 36,912,000 Common Shares at a price of HK $0.63 per Common Share (about C$0.11 per Common Share).for gross proceeds of HK $23,254,560 (about C$3,982,286). Placement expenses are estimated to be about HK $700,000 (about C$119,873).