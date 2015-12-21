Sunshine Oilsands Ltd (2012.HK)
0.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.00 (+1.96%)
HK$0.25
HK$0.25
HK$0.26
HK$0.25
7,430,000
15,031,250
HK$0.46
HK$0.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd says appointment of Chief Financial Officer
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd:Qiping Men has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation with effect from December 18, 2015. Full Article
Sunshine announces closing of private placement under general mandate
Sunshine:Says that it has completed the closing of private placement of 78,125,000 Common Shares at a price of HK $0.64 per Common Share (about C$0.11 per Common Share), for gross proceeds of HK $50,000,000 (about C$8,585,017).Placement expenses are estimated to be about HK $1,700,000 (about C$291,891). Full Article
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd announces Closing of Private Placement Under General Mandate
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd:Completed the closing of 36,912,000 Common Shares at a price of HK $0.63 per Common Share (about C$0.11 per Common Share).for gross proceeds of HK $23,254,560 (about C$3,982,286). Placement expenses are estimated to be about HK $700,000 (about C$119,873). Full Article
