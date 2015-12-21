Edition:
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd (2012.HK)

2012.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+1.96%)
Prev Close
HK$0.25
Open
HK$0.25
Day's High
HK$0.26
Day's Low
HK$0.25
Volume
7,430,000
Avg. Vol
15,031,250
52-wk High
HK$0.46
52-wk Low
HK$0.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd says appointment of Chief Financial Officer
Monday, 21 Dec 2015 

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd:Qiping Men has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation with effect from December 18, 2015.  Full Article

Sunshine announces closing of private placement under general mandate
Monday, 30 Nov 2015 

Sunshine:Says that it has completed the closing of private placement of 78,125,000 Common Shares at a price of HK $0.64 per Common Share (about C$0.11 per Common Share), for gross proceeds of HK $50,000,000 (about C$8,585,017).Placement expenses are estimated to be about HK $1,700,000 (about C$291,891).  Full Article

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd announces Closing of Private Placement Under General Mandate
Monday, 23 Nov 2015 

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd:Completed the closing of 36,912,000 Common Shares at a price of HK $0.63 per Common Share (about C$0.11 per Common Share).for gross proceeds of HK $23,254,560 (about C$3,982,286). Placement expenses are estimated to be about HK $700,000 (about C$119,873).  Full Article

