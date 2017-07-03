Edition:
India

Ozner Water International Holding Ltd (2014.HK)

2014.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.49HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-1.97%)
Prev Close
HK$2.54
Open
HK$2.49
Day's High
HK$2.54
Day's Low
HK$2.45
Volume
1,214,000
Avg. Vol
2,096,168
52-wk High
HK$2.73
52-wk Low
HK$1.51

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ozner Water International to buy stake in NEP Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad
Monday, 3 Jul 2017 

July 3 (Reuters) - Ozner Water International Holding Ltd <2014.HK>:Announces acquisition of 51% shareholding interest in NEP Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad.Deal for ‍of 296.8 million rgt.  Full Article

Ozner Water International announces acquisition of 51% interest in Guangdong Bili
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - Ozner Water International Holding <2014.HK>:Acquisition of 51% interest in Guangdong Bili .Deal for consideration of RMB173.9 million.  Full Article

Ozner Water International updates on finance lease agreement<2014.HK>
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Ozner Water International Holding Ltd <2014.HK>: Voluntary announcement - finance lease agreement <2014.HK> . Shaanxi Haoze Environmental Technology on the one hand and Zhengqi Financial Leasing on the other entered into the finance lease agreement . zhengqi financial leasing has agreed to purchase leased assets from shaanxi haoze environmental technology at a total purchase price of RMB80 million . zhengqi financial leasing to lease back leased assets to shaanxi haoze environmental technology for term of 36 months from lease commencement date .  Full Article

Ozner Water Int'l says Jiangnan Financing Leasing to purchase Leased Assets<2014.HK>
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Ozner Water International Holding Ltd <2014.HK>: Voluntary announcement - sale and leaseback agreement . Jiangnan Financing Leasing has agreed to purchase the leased assets at a total purchase price of RMB80 million . Shaanxi Haoze Environmental Technology and Jiangnan Financing Leasing entered into the sale and leaseback agreement . Jiangnan Financing Leasing has agreed to purchase the Leased Assets from Shaanxi Haoze Environmental Technology .  Full Article

Ozner Water International announces facility agreement with China Citic Bank<2014.HK><601998.SS>
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

Ozner Water International Holding Ltd <2014.HK>: Voluntary announcement - comprehensive facility agreement with China Citic Bank Corporation limited, Shanghai branch <2014.HK> . Deal for aggregate principal amount of RMB100 million . Shanghai Haoze Water Purification as borrower entered comprehensive facility agreement with China Citic Bank Corporation Ltd .  Full Article

Ozner Water International updates on establishment of Shanghai Haoyou Information Technology Ltd<2014.HK>
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016 

Ozner Water International Holding Ltd <2014.HK>: Voluntary announcement - establishment of Shanghai haoyou information technology limited. <2014.HK> . The total registered capital of Shanghai haoyou is RMB50 million .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Ozner Water International Holding Ltd News

BRIEF-Ozner Water acquires 51 pct interest in Guangdong Bili at about rmb174 mln

* Ozner Water acquires 51% interest in Guangdong Bili at approximately rmb174 million to provide safe drinking water to education institutions in the prc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More 2014.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials