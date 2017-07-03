Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ozner Water International to buy stake in NEP Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad

July 3 (Reuters) - Ozner Water International Holding Ltd <2014.HK>:Announces acquisition of 51% shareholding interest in NEP Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad.Deal for ‍of 296.8 million rgt.

Ozner Water International announces acquisition of 51% interest in Guangdong Bili

May 23 (Reuters) - Ozner Water International Holding <2014.HK>:Acquisition of 51% interest in Guangdong Bili .Deal for consideration of RMB173.9 million.

Ozner Water International Holding Ltd <2014.HK>: Voluntary announcement - finance lease agreement <2014.HK> . Shaanxi Haoze Environmental Technology on the one hand and Zhengqi Financial Leasing on the other entered into the finance lease agreement . zhengqi financial leasing has agreed to purchase leased assets from shaanxi haoze environmental technology at a total purchase price of RMB80 million . zhengqi financial leasing to lease back leased assets to shaanxi haoze environmental technology for term of 36 months from lease commencement date .

Ozner Water International Holding Ltd <2014.HK>: Voluntary announcement - sale and leaseback agreement . Jiangnan Financing Leasing has agreed to purchase the leased assets at a total purchase price of RMB80 million . Shaanxi Haoze Environmental Technology and Jiangnan Financing Leasing entered into the sale and leaseback agreement . Jiangnan Financing Leasing has agreed to purchase the Leased Assets from Shaanxi Haoze Environmental Technology .

Ozner Water International announces facility agreement with China Citic Bank<2014.HK><601998.SS>

Ozner Water International Holding Ltd <2014.HK>: Voluntary announcement - comprehensive facility agreement with China Citic Bank Corporation limited, Shanghai branch <2014.HK> . Deal for aggregate principal amount of RMB100 million . Shanghai Haoze Water Purification as borrower entered comprehensive facility agreement with China Citic Bank Corporation Ltd .

Ozner Water International updates on establishment of Shanghai Haoyou Information Technology Ltd<2014.HK>

Ozner Water International Holding Ltd <2014.HK>: Voluntary announcement - establishment of Shanghai haoyou information technology limited. <2014.HK> . The total registered capital of Shanghai haoyou is RMB50 million .