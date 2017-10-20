ANTA Sports Products Ltd (2020.HK)
34.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$1.20 (+3.66%)
HK$32.80
HK$33.60
HK$34.20
HK$33.10
6,178,214
5,374,879
HK$35.00
HK$20.35
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
ANTA Sports Products says unit's JV deal with Kolon parties completed
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Anta Sports Products Ltd <2020.HK>:Retail sales of non-ANTA branded products for Q3 of 2017 increased by 40-50 pct.Conditions for unit's JV agreement with Kolon parties satisfied; JV agreement completed, unit contributed $40 million in cash. Full Article
ANTA Sports Products HY net profit RMB 1.13 bln vs RMB 965.3 mln<2020.HK>
ANTA Sports Products Ltd <2020.HK>: HY net profit rmb 1.13 bln vs rmb 965.3 mln a year earlier . hy revenue rmb 6.14 bln vs rmb 5.11 bln a year ago . declared interim dividend on 34 hk cents per share . Full Article
Anta Sports Products says quarterly retail sales of Anta branded products rose by a mid single-digit<2020.HK>
ANTA Sports Products Ltd <2020.HK>: The retail sales of Anta branded products for the first quarter of 2016 increased by a mid single-digit . Full Article
Anta Sports Products says unit entered into term sheet in relation to proposed JV
ANTA Sports Products Ltd:On 23 February andes sports products limited entered into a term sheet with Descente Global Retail Limited.Total initial capital injection into the JV group is proposed to be renminbi 250 million.JV parties currently intends for the JV group to commence its retail operation of the business in the first half of 2017.Unit entered into term sheet with Descente Global Retail,Itochu Textile (China) & Descente Japan in relation to proposed formation of JV. Full Article
BRIEF-ANTA Sports Products says Q2 retail sales of ANTA branded products up 20-30%
* Retail sales of anta branded products for Q2 of 2017 increased by 20-30 pct