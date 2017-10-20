Oct 20 (Reuters) - Anta Sports Products Ltd <2020.HK>:Retail sales of non-ANTA branded products for Q3 of 2017 increased by 40-50 pct​.Conditions for unit's JV agreement with Kolon parties satisfied; JV agreement completed, unit contributed $40 million in cash​.

ANTA Sports Products Ltd <2020.HK>: The retail sales of Anta branded products for the first quarter of 2016 increased by a mid single-digit .

ANTA Sports Products Ltd:On 23 February andes sports products limited entered into a term sheet with Descente Global Retail Limited.Total initial capital injection into the JV group is proposed to be renminbi 250 million.JV parties currently intends for the JV group to commence its retail operation of the business in the first half of 2017.Unit entered into term sheet with Descente Global Retail,Itochu Textile (China) & Descente Japan in relation to proposed formation of JV.